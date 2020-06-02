GreatCollections to auction $6 million Catskill Collection

200+ coins, including major U.S. rarities: 1794 $1 & $4 Stella

Irvine, California — GreatCollections is pleased to announce the Catskill Collection of U.S. coins, the most valuable single collection ever consigned to our firm. The collection comprises of just 240 certified coins and includes many major rarities, such as a 1792 half dime, 1794 silver dollar, $4 gold Stella and one of the finest 1907 High Relief Saint-Gaudens in existence. All coins are being offered unreserved in GreatCollections’ June & July auctions. The total value, as listed in the PCGS Price Guide, exceeds $6 million.

The owner of the Catskill Collection purchased most of the coins from private dealers over the past decade and focused on quality, history, and rarity. Apart from the many key dates, there are coins rarely offered in any grade, such as scarce Territorial issues, patterns and Proof gold. A good number of the coins have been approved by CAC, including most of the rarities.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections said, “What a privilege it is to handle these coins — there are coins in this collection that we would love to see once in five years, yet here they are, all at once. We have already received a record number of inquiries about this impressive collection.”

One of the most popular coins in the collection is the 1794 Silver dollar, graded VF-30 by PCGS. The pedigree on the coin dates back to the 19th century, where it was acquired by S. Benton Emery, a banker from New England who was ANA member #251. It was more recently in the collection of the late Jack Lee, a prominent collector and silver dollar specialist. The coin is expected to realized over $150,000.

Another highlight is the 1879 four-dollar Flowing Hair Stella, graded PCGS Proof-65 CAMEO with CAC approval. This coin last traded in 2015 where it sold for $205,625 at the ANA World’s Fair of Money held in Chicago.

With just two graded finer at PCGS, the 1907 High Relief Saint-Gaudens, graded MS-67 with CAC approval, is clearly the finest we have handled. The popular issue is as close to perfection as one can imagine and is valued at over $200,000.

Select Highlights from the Catskill Collection

1787 Massachusetts copper (Official) half cent PCGS MS-66 BN

1787 Massachusetts copper (Official) cent Arrows in Left Talon PCGS MS-65 RB (Essex Institute)

Rhode Island Ship token Wreath Below, Brass PCGS MS-64

Bar cent PCGS MS-64 BN (Steinberg)

1776 $1 Continental Currency CURENCY, Pewter PCGS MS-60 (CAC Gold Label) OGH

1776 Continental Currency CURENCY, Pewter PCGS AU-55 CAC

1856 Flying Eagle cent PCGS Proof-65 CAC (Eagle Eye Seal)

1922-No D Lincoln cent Strong Reverse PCGS MS-64 BN CAC

1955 Lincoln cent Doubled Die Obverse PCGS MS-64 RD

1792 Flowing Hair half dime PCGS AU-50

1796 Draped Bust quarter PCGS EF-45

1916 Standing Liberty quarter PCGS MS-64 FH CAC

1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar PCGS VF-30

1836 Gobrecht silver dollar Original, Medal Alignment PCGS Proof-64 (Toned)

1879-CC Morgan silver dollar PCGS MS-65

1889-CC Morgan silver dollar PCGS MS-62 (California Collection)

1895 Morgan silver dollar PCGS Proof-67 CAMEO CAC (Toned)

1796 Capped Bust Right gold Quarter Eagle No Stars PCGS AU-55

1879 Four-Dollar gold piece Flowing Hair Stella PCGS Proof-65 CAMEO CAC

1799 Capped Bust Gold Eagle Small Stars Obverse PCGS AU-55 CAC

1871 Liberty Gold Eagle PCGS Proof-64 DCAM

1907 Indian Gold Eagle Rolled Edge PCGS AU-55 CAC

1908 Indian Gold Eagle Motto. Matte Finish PCGS Proof-66 CAC

1857-S Liberty gold Double Eagle 20B Bold S Shipwreck S.S. Central America PCGS MS-66 CAC (Gold Foil Label)

1906 Liberty gold Double Eagle PCGS MS-66

1907 Saint-Gaudens gold Double Eagle MCMVII. High Relief, Flat Edge PCGS MS-67 CAC

1900 Lafayette dollar PCGS MS-66+ CAC (Toned)

1915-S Panama-Pacific Exposition $50 gold, Round PCGS MS-64 CAC

1915-S Panama-Pacific Exposition $50 gold, Octagonal PCGS MS-64 CAC

1849 Oregon Exchange Company gold $5 Beaver Design PCGS EF-40

1849 $5 gold Mormon PCGS AU-50 CAC

1851 California gold $50 — U.S. Assay Office / Humbert Humbert 887 50 Reverse PCGS AU-50 CAC OGH

1860 Colorado gold $10 Clark Gruber & Co. Pike’s Peak PCGS AU-58

Pattern 1836 Gobrecht silver dollar J-60 Restrike PCGS Proof-64 CAC

Pattern 1838 Gobrecht silver dollar J-84 Restrike PCGS Proof-63 CAC (OGH Retro Label)

All coins are available for private viewing by appointment, and expert opinions are available by telephone or e-mail. For more information about the Catskill Collection and GreatCollections, please visit here or telephone 1-800-442-6467.

