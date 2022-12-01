Germany: Second Christmas silver coin highlights the Moravian star in tribute to Bethlehem

The German Federal Republic’s Ministry of Finance and Munze Deutschland have released (24th November) their second Christmas-themed coin, which is in tribute to both the Moravian Church founded in 1727 and the exquisite star shape referred to as the Moravian star. The story and background of these distinct stars originate from the biblical tradition of the three wise men from the East, who are shown the way to the manger in Bethlehem by the North Star. This tradition and uniquely shaped star have their origins in the Moravian Church in the German town of Herrnhut, which was founded in 1727. It was the German nobleman Count Nikolaus Ludwig von Zinzendorf (1700–1760), who, after meeting with the church’s leader Christian David, that he invited the refugees from Moravia, part of present-day Czech Republic, to settle on his extended Berthelsdorf estates. Zinzendorf himself had a new residence built between 1725 and 1727, and thus, the town of Herrnhut was founded in 1722 with the original settlement of religious refugees of the Bohemian Brethren — Unitas Fratrum. The word “Herrnhut” translates to “the Lord’s watchful care” or “the Lord’s protection.” It was eventually in 1727 that the first Moravian Church was established and continued in the traditions of the Hussite movement founded by Jan Hus in early 15th-century Bohemia, and believed to be the oldest active worldwide Protestant Christian denomination now dating back to 1457 in Europe.

The coin’s design is the work of Czech artist Martin Dašek, who combines the local origin of the star with its global impact. It combines the ringing of the bells of the Moravian roof turret with the depiction of the iconographic star, which dynamically approaches the viewer. The text HERRNHUTER STERN (“Herrnhut Star”) is placed along the upper edge toward the left. The overall design benefits from the concave indentation and high-relief embossing. The reverse side depicts a stylised eagle which is off-centred to the right, along with the “A” mintmark denoting the Berlin Mint, which is placed below the eagle and to the left. The eagle is partially surrounded by 12 five-pointed stars representing the European Union. The text BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND – 2022 is placed partially around and along the upper edge, and the denomination of 25 EURO is shown below the eagle.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 25 euro .999 Silver 22 g 30 mm Brilliant Unc. N/A 25 euro .999 Silver 22 g 30 mm Proof 100,000

Available from the 24th November, the 25-euro Proof edition collector’s coin is supplied in a presentation folder, which can also be given as a Christmas card. The coin’s capsule is specially designed to both protect the collector coin and to be placed on Christmas trees as a decorative ornament. For additional information, please visit the website of Munze Deutschland.

