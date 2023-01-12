Germany: Latest silver coin in “Grimm’s’ Fairy Tales” series features the story of Hans im Glück 

The German Federal Republic’s Ministry of Finance and Munze Deutschland have launched their first €20 silver collector coin for 2023, which features the stories from the famed Brothers Grimm. The series launched in 2012 in time for the 200th anniversary of their first collection of children’s tales entitled Kinder- und Hausmärchen (“Children’s and Household Tales”), which was first published in 1812. In recognition of the literary value to European and world culture, the work of the Brothers Grimm was added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register in 2005.

This year, the story featured on the newest and twelfth coin in the series features the tale entitled Hans im Glück, or simply, Hans in Luck. The story was one of the original tales first published in 1812 and narrates the story of a young man who, after seven years of hard work, wishes to return home. As compensation, he is paid handsomely for his labour in the form of a huge lump of gold, only to be left without anything to show for it by the time he reaches his home. Hans in Luck can be interpreted as an ironic fairy tale which reverses the normal “rags to riches” story format. There are also elements of anti-materialistic sentiment as the moral of the story since Hans trades in his newly won treasures along the way and expresses relief to be freed from the burden of possessions or wealth by the time he returns home.

The collector coins are produced by the Staatliche Münzen Baden-Württemberg located in the city of Stuttgart and are designed by artist Michael Otto, who is based in Rodenbach. The obverse side artistically depicts a composition of the key elements of the fairy tale itself. Hans is shown in the foreground striding out into the world, with the items he exchanges in the background. The commemorative text along the upper edge reads GRIMMS MÄRCHEN and HANS IM GLÜCK. The reverse side depicts a stylised eagle centred with the coins’ denomination of 20 EURO and fineness of SILBER 925 placed below the eagle. The year 2023 is shown above the eagle, along with the issuer BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND, which is placed above and along the edge. Towards the lower edge on each side of the eagle are six, five-pointed stars representing the European Union. The mintmark F, representing the Mint of Stuttgart, is shown just to the lower right of the eagle. The coins include an incused inscription on the edge which reads ICH MUSS IN EINER GLÜCKSHAUT GEBOREN SEIN (“I must have been born in a lucky skin”).

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 euro .925 Silver 18 g 32.5 mm Uncirculated *120,000

Available from the 19th January, the Brilliant Uncirculated pieces are available for their face value at leading commercial banks and post office counters. The Proof-quality collector’s edition is available by visiting the website of Munze Deutschland.

*Towards the end of the year, the entire €20 coin collection consisting of four 2023-dated pieces will be available in Proof quality and as a set presented in an official blister-pak type folder.

❑

