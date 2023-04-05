Coin Update

Germany: Latest €2 commemorative coins mark 1,275th anniversary of the birth of Charlemagne

The German Federal Republic’s Ministry of Finance and Munze Deutschland have released the second 2023-dated €2 commemorative coins, with these coins marking the 1,275th anniversary of the birth of Charlemagne, paying tribute to the Franconian king and Roman emperor who is considered the progenitor of European unity and an important sponsor of education and culture. 

Designed by the artist Tobias Winnen from Berlin, the motif on the obverse side blends both depth of content and historical references. Two contemporary pictorial elements come together, which feature the personal monogram of the emperor and the octagon shape of the dome of the Aachen Cathedral. They are formed into a central work of art of its own character. Above the primary design is the inscription KARL DER GROßE (“Charles the Great”), with the commemorative years 748 and 814 placed below. The year of issue 2023 is shown to the lower left, and the initials D followed by the mintmark of one of the five German Mints is placed to the lower right. The dynamic and contemporary design is an innovative tribute to this outstanding personality in European history. The reverse side is that of the standard euro-zone design for the two-euro coins; the numeral 2 is superimposed over a map depicting Europe and created by artist Luc Luycx. 

Denom. Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Mintage Limit 
2 euro x 5 Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 25,000 sets
2 euro x 5 Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof 30,000 sets

The Brilliant Uncirculated set of coins is presented in a sealed card format, while the Proof-quality versions are sealed in a presentation folder and slip case. Each option consists of five coins, with each minted by the five national or state mints: Berlin (A), Munich (D), Stuttgart (F), Karlsruhe (G), Hamburg (J). For additional ordering information, please click here.

