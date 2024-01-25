Coin Update

Germany: Latest €2 commemorative coin in “Federal States II” collection features Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

The German Federal Republic’s Ministry of Finance and Munze Deutschland have released the latest €2 commemorative coin in their “Federal States II” series launched last year with coins focused on the city of Hamburg. The first “Federal States” coin series was launched in 2006 and consisted of a total of 17 different €2 coins with 16 coins bearing a unique symbol or building specific to the respective state and one coin featuring the Bundesrat, or Parliament, as a constitutional body. Beginning in January 2023, and as with the first series, each coin will be issued annually according to the same order as the revolving presidency of the Bundesrat representing the federal states. The design for 2024 highlights the region of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) a state in north Germany along the Baltic Sea coast. The design is inspired by the Jasmund National Park on the island of Rügen, which offers an exceptionally wide range of habitats and is home to a wealth of flora and fauna, including rare species of orchids and the giant horsetail shrub, as well as house martins, peregrine falcons, and sea eagles.

The obverse or national side of this coin is designed by Michael Otto, an artist from the town of Rodenbach, Germany. He has chosen to focus on the iconic Königsstuhl, or “King’s Chair,” in the Jasmund National Park and its typical chalk cliffs surrounded by beech forest. The chosen vantage point of the beach serves to underscore the monumental nature of this unique landmark. To the upper left is the inscription MECKLENBURG-VORPOMMERN 2024 along with the capital letter D, indicating Deutschland, the country of issue. The connection between the sea and bird life is represented by the image of a flying seagull above the inscription. The reverse side is that of the standard Euro-zone design for all circulating two-euro coins,  with the numeral 2 superimposed over a map depicting Europe created by artist Luc Luycx. As with all standard €2 German coins, the edge of the commemorative issue bears the inscription: EINIGKEIT UND RECHT UND FREIHEIT (“Unity and Justice and Freedom.”)

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
2 euro

Bi-metallic

 8.5 g 25.7 mm Uncirculated

19,000 (sets)
2 euro

Bi-metallic

 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof

21,000 (sets)


Each Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof-quality set includes five coins, one from each state mint and is presented in a folder-type format. The Proof version also includes a protective slipcase. The Ministry of Finance has authorised up to 30 million Mecklenburg-Vorpommern €2 commemorative coins to be minted for general circulation. For more information, please click here.

