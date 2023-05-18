Germany: €10 polymer frontline services coin series continues with salute to firefighters

The German Ministry of Finance and Munze Deutschland have released the second coin in their polymer ring €10 collector coin series entitled “In the Service of Society,” focusing on the people who are frontline responders and indispensable for the functioning of society as a whole. Launched last year, the 2022-dated coin highlighted Care in the field of medicine, while 2023 focuses on the Fire Brigade, whose responsibility is far-reaching and includes much more than fighting fires. Every coin design in the series and its specific focus will be represented by a particular colour for an occupational group. For instance, the first coin included a polymer ring of dark turquoise green associated with the surgical scrubs worn by emergency medical personnel. The latest coin includes a red polymer ring signifying red fire engines.

Whether combatting areas hit with torrential floods, forest fires, snow chaos, storm surge, or hurricanes, the fire brigade is on duty everywhere. While emergencies such as house fires, traffic accidents, or triggered smoke alarms are almost everyday occurrences, civil protection operations require special dedication. Fire brigades in the Federal Republic of Germany form the backbone of this civil protection. They provide a rapid response anywhere, work together in a spirit of partnership, and constructively contribute their skills. Among other services, senior members of the fire brigade serve as operational commanders in municipalities, districts, and states during times of civil emergencies and disasters. The fire brigades in Germany are supported by a community of people who work full-time and on a voluntary basis, both in public and private sponsorship. A total of over 1.3 million people are active in fire brigades. These include volunteer fire brigades, professional fire brigades, factory fire brigades, and youth fire brigades.

Designed by the artist Lorenz Crössmann from Berlin, depicted in the centre of the red polymer ring is an image of firemen fighting the fire in full personal protective equipment. The composition is supplemented by a sea of ​​flames and central elements of a fire service operation along the outer ring that includes the care of a person who has been successfully rescued and the turntable ladder in front of a city silhouette. Below the main design is the text FEUERWEHR (“Fire Brigade”). The reverse side is designed by Patrick Niesel from Röthenbach ad Pegnitz and includes common elements such as a depiction of a stylised eagle centred with the issuer BUNDESREPUBLIK DEUTSCHLAND placed directly above on the outer ring and along the edge. The denomination 10 EURO is just under the eagle and also on the outer ring. Incorporated into the design are six, five-pointed stars on each side, totalling twelve and which represent the European Union. A mintmark is shown just above the eagle with all five national mints represented with Berlin (A), Munich (D), Stuttgart (F), Karlsruhe (G), and Hamburg (J).

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 10 euro Cupro-nickel 9.8 g 28.7 mm Proof with polymer 250,000

The coins are available from the 11th May, either individually or by subscription. Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a card folder. For additional information, please click here.

The next coin planned for 2024 will be a salute to the Police Force.

