Georgia American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin on sale February 11

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2019 American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin honoring Georgia on February 11 at noon EST. The coin recognizes the Trustees’ Garden, established by James Oglethorpe in the early 1730s.

The reverse (tails) of the coin depicts a hand planting seeds in the inscription TRUSTEES’ GARDEN, from which grows a variety of species representing the variety of plants grown in the garden: An orange tree seedling, sassafras, grapes, white mulberry, flax, peaches, olive, and a young shoot too small to be identified. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA and GEORGIA.

The obverse (heads) features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions IN GOD WE TRUST and $1. The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. 2019, the mint mark, and E PLURIBUS UNUM are incused on the edge of the coin.

An informational four-panel envelope houses the coin. The certificate of authenticity is embedded in the packaging.

The Georgia American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin (product code 19GH) is priced at $11.50. Orders will be accepted online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

Production of this coin is limited to 75,000 units. Orders are limited to five units per household for the first 24 hours of sales, after which the household order limit will be removed.

The American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 11, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!