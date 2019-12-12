Georgia American Innovation $1 coin products on sale December 19

Washington — The United States Mint will begin accepting orders for products containing American Innovation $1 coins honoring Georgia on December 19 at noon EST. The Uncirculated coins are produced at the Mint’s Philadelphia and Denver facilities. Available product options are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 19GRD 25-Coin Roll P $32.95 19GRH 25-Coin Roll D $32.95 19GBD 100-Coin Bag P $111.95 19GBH 100-Coin Bag D $111.95

The Georgia American Innovation $1 coin is the fourth and final coin in this series for 2019. Its reverse (tails) design recognizes the Trustees’ Garden, established in the 1730s. It was the first agricultural experimental garden in America. The design depicts a hand planting seeds in the inscription TRUSTEES’ GARDEN, from which grows several species representing the variety of plants grown in the garden: An orange tree seedling, sassafras, grapes, white mulberry, flax, peaches, olive, and a young shoot too small to be identified. Additional inscriptions are GEORGIA and UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

The obverse (heads) features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions IN GOD WE TRUST and $1. The obverse also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation.2019, the mint mark, and the inscription E PLURIBUS UNUM are incused on the edge of the coin.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Shipping options are available at the Mint’s website.

Products containing Georgia American Innovation $1 coins will also be available for purchase at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of December 19, 2019, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

