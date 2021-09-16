From the Colonel’s Desk: How much for a refreshing mug of beer in Louisville?

According to numbers crunched in a 2015 report by the Courier-Journal, for every 10,000 residents of Louisville, Kentucky, there are five restaurants. That’s a lot of good eating and drinking for the River City’s 610,000 citizens and their guests and visitors! And it doesn’t even count other places to relax and enjoy a meal.

Louisville Business First tabulated more than 70 new “eateries, bars, and breweries” that opened in and around the city in 2020. Their names will work up your appetite: Smoked on Second . . . Pollo—A Gourmet Chicken Joint . . . Matt Winn’s Steakhouse. Just the name of Biscuit Belly, on New Cut Road, makes me feel hungry and pleasantly overweight at the same time. It claims to be the best breakfast spot in Louisville. And how can you go wrong at Doc’s Bourbon Room, attached to Doc Crow’s Southern Smokehouse and Raw Bar, on West Main Street—this is Kentucky, after all, and that means bourbon!

During the Civil War, folks in Louisville liked to kick back as much as anyone. Saloonkeeper George Brucklacher was happy to keep the good times rolling. He and a half dozen other tavern owners and whiskey sellers circulated metal tokens during the war. They served as small change or were good in exchange for a drink.

In recent years the money experts at Stack’s Bowers Galleries have researched the tokens Brucklacher issued sometime between 1861 and 1865. The one pictured here was minted in copper, and it measures 17 millimeters in diameter. This is a bit smaller than a modern Lincoln cent. It’s also smaller and lighter than more common tokens of the era, most of which were issued in response to the Civil War’s cash crisis. Americans were worried about the future of the Union and the sliding value of its paper money, so they hoarded every legal-tender coin they could get. The result: No pocket change in circulation. Private firms stepped in with millions of cent-sized tokens to fill the need.

Brucklacher’s tokens weren’t issued as a substitute for the coins that were missing from circulation. Instead, they were good to exchange for a 5¢ beer in his saloon.

The auction catalogers at Stack’s Bowers Galleries describe this token as “One of the many varieties of small-diameter bar checks that were produced for Louisville taverns during the Civil War era; something that’s reminiscent of the small-diameter bar checks widely used in Baltimore during the Hard Times period a few decades earlier.”

The “H. Miller” named on one side was Henry Miller, a Louisville die-sinker, stencil-maker, and engraver of brass plates and seals. By the mid-1850s he was making tokens and medals as Henry Miller & Co.

Brucklacher’s token features a Miller design of a man’s hand emerging from a dress-shirt sleeve, holding a beer stein with its lid popped open and a stylized “5 C” (five cents) underneath. This design is found on other Louisville merchant tokens of the era, including those of whiskey wholesaler and retailer S.S. Clarke and saloonkeeper A. Huber.

The identities of some of these token-issuing businesses are lost to time. One is identified only as “JGRB.” This business, possibly a saloon, was undoubtedly well known to Louisville citizens in the 1860s. Today those residents of the River City would be just as puzzled by “Old School NY Pizza” on Factory Lane and “Daisuki Sushi” on Logan Street!

Dennis Tucker is the publisher of Whitman Publishing, a leading producer of books, storage and display supplies, and other resources for collectors and hobbyists. He was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in March 2021 for his career in book publishing and his promotion of the Commonwealth’s status as an important subject in numismatics. His column “From the Colonel’s Desk” explores the Bluegrass State’s rich connections to American coins, tokens, medals, paper money, private currency, and related artifacts.

