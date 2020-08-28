Fresh, high-end coins star in Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction 40

Record prices realized as coin market yet again shows strength in an uncertain world

(Lincroft, NJ — August 29, 2020) — Legend Rare Coin Auctions just concluded an immensely successful Regency Auction, the firm’s 40th, in Las Vegas. The official auction of the PCGS Members Only Show, LRCA’s hand-curated, boutique-style offered a wide array of popular coins in many different series. The sale was highlighted by fresh, collector oriented coins that yet again proved the depth and breadth of the coin market. A wave of bidders came in during the last 24 hours of prebidding or live during the sale; participating online, leaving absentee bids, or phone bidding. While the sale did not have any six-figure rarities, there were a number of mid-five figure coins that found new homes. Starting strong was lot 4, the fabulous 1837 N-16 cent from the Naftzger Collection, graded PCGS MS-65+ RD CAC, which sold for a record of $42,300 (note: this and all prices reported here include the 17.5% buyer’s premium). A few lots later, lot 11, the finest known 1861 Proof Indian Head cent in PCGS PR-66+ CAM CAC, smashed the previous auction record for a Cameo 1861 cent when it sold for $55,813 (the prior record was $15,000 for a PR-65 CAM). Near the end of the sale, lot 358, a superb MS-66+ CAC 1915-S $20 realized $52,875, also smashing a recent record for the issue (in January 2020, another example sold for $36,000).

“Bidding activity was very strong, fierce in fact for many coins during the sale,” said Matthew Bell, C.E.O. of Legend Rare Coin Auctions. “Live participation was incredibly strong, continuing the trend we have seen throughout the year, as buyers continue to bid live instead of prebidding.”

“With limited coin shows and other opportunities for collectors and dealers to buy great, world-class quality coins, auctions have almost exclusive attention, free of those other venues,” explained LRCA founder, Laura Sperber. “As we continue with these trends of no major, national conventions, to get top dollar and exposure, you have to put your coins in auction, and no one has proved this more than we have in the last six months!”

Among the highlight prices realized of Regency Auction 40 are:

Lot 4. 1C 1837 N-16. Medium Letters. PCGS MS-65+ RD CAC, realized $42,300

Lot 11. 1C 1861 PCGS PR-66+ CAM CAC, realized $55,813

Lot 18. 1C 1922 No D. Strong Reverse. PCGS MS-64 BN CAC, realized $47,000

Lot 29. 1C 1950 PCGS MS-67+ RD CAC, realized $10,575

Lot 123. 25C 1927-S PCGS MS-65, realized $12,338

Lot 150. 50C 1920-S PCGS MS-66, realized $38,775

Lot 218. 50C 1963 NGC MS-66 FBL, realized $15,275

Lot 319. $2.50 1892 PCGS PR-66 DCAM, realized $27,025

Lot 321. $2.50 1911-D PCGS MS-65 CAC, realized $64,625

Lot 347. $20 1865 NGC MS-64 CAC, ex S.S. Republic, realized $21,150

Lot 358. $20 1915-S PCGS MS-66+ CAC, realized $52,875

Lot 366. $10 1860 Clark Gruber. PCGS EF-40, realized $21,738

Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction 41 is up next and will be one of the greatest auctions of the decade with the sale of the Bruce Morelan Collection, featuring the world’s most expensive coin, the Specimen 1794 silver dollar, along with the Dexter-Dunham-Pogue 1804 silver dollar, and an impressive offering of 18th-century type coins, including two gorgeous near-Gem caliber 1795 $5 and $10 gold pieces. Selling alongside these American numismatic treasures is Part 2 of the Roadrunner Toned Dollar Collection, which features a superb 1895 Proof only dollar in PR-67+ CAM CAC and an 1896 MS-68 CAC. A collection of $10 Indians anchors an impressive array of gold coins. The consignment deadline has passed, and cataloging is in full swing.

