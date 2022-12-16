Free PNG Grading Service Symposium at 2023 FUN

Coin Update

(Orlando, Florida) December 16, 2022 — Are you a dealer with questions about coin grading and third-party certification services? What are the new owners of NGC and PCGS doing to advance the numismatic marketplace? Will there be more changes regarding grading scales? What’s being done to combat counterfeits? Answers to these and other crucial topics are coming.

The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) will host a free PNG Grading Service Symposium for all interested dealers at the Orlando Convention Center on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, the eve of the Florida United Numismatists convention that opens the next day.

“We have invited representatives of Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC), Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), and Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) to discuss current and possible future grading policies, their outlook on the marketplace, and other important topics affecting dealers and their customers. Attendees will also have an opportunity to talk one-on-one with participating certification officials,” explained PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

The symposium will be moderated by the new, incoming PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum and is open to all dealers, including non-PNG members. Complimentary coffee and snacks will be available courtesy of PNG member-dealer Michael Fuljenz of Universal Coin & Bullion.

The symposium will begin at noon on January 4 in room N320E of hall NB in the North/South Building at the Orange County Convention Center, 9400 Universal Blvd., Orlando, Florida.

For additional information, contact Robert Brueggeman, PNG Executive Director, 28441 Rancho California Road, Suite 106, Temecula, CA 92590. Phone: 951-587-8300. Email: . Online: www.PNGdealers.org.

