France: Third hexagonal Olympic-themed gold and silver coins released featuring the Sower  

The Monnaie de Paris has released its third set of collector coins which is part of the ongoing series of Olympic-themed hexagonal-shaped gold and silver pieces that concludes next year. Launched in 2012, the designs focus on familiar sights and monuments, offering an Olympic reference for the games scheduled to be held from the 26th July to the 11th August 2024 at historic venues around Paris as well as in other cities and French territories.

The first design in this imaginative series, dated 2021, featured France’s allegorical representation of Marianne sprinting as a runner in front of the Eiffel Tower. The second design released last year focused on the decathlon and a re-interpretation of the winged male figure “Genie de la Liberte” found atop of the Column of July monument located at the Place de la Bastille. He is depicted as a discus thrower with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. For 2023, it is the turn of “the Sower,” one of France’s best-known and loved numismatic images depicted as she practices her boxing skills. In the background is a view of the Pont Neuf, considered to be the oldest of the stone bridges in Paris, and is actually located a few meters from the Monnaie de Paris.

To the lower left are the initials RF, representing “Republique Francaise,” and the official Olympic logo for the Paris Olympic Summer Games. The year of release, 2023, is found just to the upper right. The reverse side, which is also common to the four-year series, features two interlocking hexagons serving as a frame for the text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE and the coins’ denomination of EURO 250 (gold) and EURO 10 (silver) along with a wreath of maple and olive branches.

The commemorative obverse design is also available on the €2 commemorative coins struck in both Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated versions. The €2 coin is not available as a circulation release.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 euro x 5 Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 50,000 (each) 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof 10,000 10 euro .500 Silver 17 g 31.8 mm Uncirculated 100,000 250 euro .999 Gold 3 g 18 mm Brilliant Unc. 15,000

Delivery commences from the 25th January, and each gold and silver coin is available as a separate purchase. The Brilliant Uncirculated €2 coins are presented in a coin-card format available in five different colour cards and text messages. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!