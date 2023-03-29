Coin Update

France: Queen Marie Antoinette highlighted on latest "Masterpieces" silver Proof colour coins

The Monnaie de Paris has released new Proof and colour coins which are part of their “Masterpieces” series launched in 2017. The series pays tribute to the greatest masterpieces in French museums from the different artistic currents and influences of world history. The latest coin features one of the works of Elisabeth Vigée Le Brun (1755–1842), that of Marie-Antoinette à la Rose, painted in 1783. 

The coin features the colour painting of Queen Marie-Antoinette, which is entitled Marie-Antoinette with a Rose and is the work of Elisabeth Vigée Le Brun. The painting, which was created in 1783, is perhaps Marie-Antoinette’s most famous likeness and is permanently exhibited at the Petit Trianon, the queen’s estate at the Palace of Versailles. To the top right corner is the logo which is included on all coins in the series. Along the right and superimposed over the ornate frame is the text shown vertically, Elisabeth Vigée Le Brun Marie-Antoinette à la rose. Below the painting, which is applied in vivid colour, is a representation of the edifice of the Petit Trianon in Versailles, where the painting was commissioned and is displayed. Just to the top left is the year of issue, 2023. The reverse side, common to all coins in the series, comprises a montage of views from several major French museums. At the top left is an interior view of the Musée d’Orsay, recognisable by its superb clock. Next to it is a view of the facade of the Louvre, visible from the Cour Napoléon, where the very famous pyramid is located. Below these two elements is a fresco on the Hôtel Salé, which houses the Picasso museum. The lower part includes a view of the facade of the Hôtel Biron, which is the current Rodin Museum. Above is the famous staircase of the Centre Pompidou. The text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE along with the coins’ denomination, is also integrated into the design. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
10 euro

.999 Silver

 22.2 g 38 x 29.1 mm Proof

3,000

Available from the 23rd March, the coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins in the series, please click here.

