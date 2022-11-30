France: Proof gold and silver coins introduce new “Women of the World” series, launching with the legendary Grace Kelly

The Monnaie de Paris has launched a new series of collector gold and silver coins which focuses on the contributions of not only French women but women everywhere. Following the earlier series entitled “Famous Women of France,” the new series expands its reach to include famous women of the world who have made a significant impact in the fields such as politics, art, or science. The series launches with a tribute to one of the world’s greatest names of the 20th century, Grace Kelly (1929–1982).

The first coins in the new series, gold and silver, honour Grace Kelly, known to many as Princess Grace of Monaco, on the 40th anniversary of her untimely death. The obverse side includes an image of Grace Kelly inspired by a series of publicity photographs taken in 1955 by the Pictorial Parade of the-then 26-year-old actress. The background depicts a texture of roses that Grace Kelly was passionate about. Her name GRACE KELLY and the years of her birth and death, 1929 – 1982, form a circle around her portrait.

The reverse represents several elements that reflect the time of her life as an actress such as reels of film and cinema clapboards. Centred on the clapboard in English text is an emblematic quote that Grace Kelly is attributed to have offered during an interview early in her cinema career where she declared WOMEN CAN DO ANYTHING THEY DECIDE TO DO. The denomination of 200 EURO or 50 EURO (gold), or 10 EURO (silver), is placed just to the upper-right side along with the year of issue 2022. The entirety of the series uses the principle of a free minting process which gives an antique appearance to coins and makes each coin perfectly imperfect and, therefore, unique.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro .999 Silver 22.2 g 37 mm Proof 3,000 50 euro .999 Gold 7.78 g 22 mm Proof 500 200 euro .999 Gold 31.1 g 37 mm Proof 250

Both gold and silver examples are encapsulated and presented in a Monnaie de Paris branded case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here for the €10 silver coin, here for the €50 gold coin, or here for the €200 gold coin.

