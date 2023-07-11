France: New series of collector coins honouring the great European nations of rugby released to mark World Cup

The Monnaie de Paris has released the first of three series of collector coins that mark the 2023 Rugby World Cup tournament, which France is hosting from the 8th September. This will be the second Rugby World Cup France is hosting following the 2007 tournament. The French team is one of the favourite nations to win the competition following their victory in the 2022 Six Nations tournament. This competition is the most prestigious rugby tournament in the world, and it has taken place every four years since 1987. The first series will be dedicated to the Great European Rugby Nations, particularly the Anglo-Saxon countries from which the sport itself originated. Each of the represented countries is a participant in the Six Nations tournament, an annual competition that is the oldest and most famous of international rugby competitions. France, England, Ireland, Wales, and Scotland are featured on five 1/4-euro coins, while the sixth one is dedicated to the competition emblem. Each design is the work of Joaquin Jimenez, General Engraver of the Monnaie de Paris.

FRANCE: At the centre of the coin is the Eiffel Tower, seen from the ground level. To its right is a rugby player in the midst of a run is holding the ball under his arm while holding out the other as if he was fending off an opponent. On the other side of the tower, the French flag is represented on a contemporary-shaped shield. The stylised text FRANCE follows the outline of the coin above and below the shield.

ENGLAND: At the centre of the coin is the top of the Elizabeth Tower of Big Ben, a reference to England. On the right side of the design is a player running with a ball under his arm. At the left of the coin, the English cross of St. George’s flag is depicted on a contemporary-shaped shield. The text ENGLAND and ANGLETERRE follows the outline of the coin above and below the shield.

IRELAND: Featured in the centre of the coin is the tower of the historic Trinity College Dublin. On the right side is a rugby player who is making a defensive gesture by holding the ball against himself. On the other side of the tower is the flag of Irish rugby depicted on a contemporary-shaped shield. The country’s name is written in English and in French, IRELAND and IRLANDE, and follows the outline of the coin above and below the shield.

SCOTLAND: In the centre of the coin is a depiction of Scotland’s iconic landmark, the Wallace Monument. To the right is a determined-looking rugby player running straight ahead, ball under his arm. To the left of the monument, the Scottish cross of St. Andrew flag is depicted on a contemporary-shaped shield. The name of the country is written in French and in English, SCOTLAND and ECOSSE, following the outline of the coin above and below the shield.

WALES: At the bottom half of the coin is an image of the medieval towers of Caernarfon Castle. Above and to the right is a rugby player depicted as he throws himself on the ground, ball in hand, as if to score a touchdown. To the left of the design is the country’s flag, shown in a contemporary-shaped shield. The design is surrounded by the name of the country PAYS DE GALLES, in Welsh, CYMRU, and in English, WALES, which follows the outline of the coin above and below the shield.

RUGBY EMBLEM: The sixth coin in the series features the official emblem of the competition, which will take place in France from the 8th September to the 28th October. Beneath the logo is the commemorative text RUGBY WORLD CUP FRANCE 2023. Around the logo, the map of France is broken down by stylised graphic elements and placed along the rim.

The common reverse for the series shows the Webb Ellis Cup, which the winner of the World Cup will have the pleasure of raising and keeping in their custody until the next tournament. On the left of the cup are the initials RF and on the right is the face value ¼€. The Rugby World Cup logo is placed below the cup. Encircling the design is the commemorative text COUPE DU MONDE RUGBY FRANCE 2023.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1/4 euro x 6 Aluminum-bronze 15.8 g 34 mm Brilliant Unc. 100,000 (each)

Each coin is available as a separate purchase and is presented in a sealed coin-card format with illustrations and text referencing each country and design. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!