France: New gold and silver Proof coins released in third series of Olympics sports

The Monnaie de Paris has released their third series of Olympic sports-themed gold and silver Proof coins which feature some of the 329 medal events up for competition in 2024. Begun in 2021, the series focuses on the sports which will be featured at the Paris Olympic Summer Games, which are to be hosted predominantly at various historic landmarks and venues across the City of Light from the 26th July to the 11th August 2024. Shortly thereafter, the Paralympics commence from the 28th August to the 8th September. In total, the Summer Games will include 32 sports that will also see for the first time four new sports debuting at the Olympics, which are break-dancing, sport climbing, skateboarding, and surfing. The 2023-dated range includes three sports to feature in the Olympic Games and one sport included in the Paralympics. Each design is struck in gold, silver, and copper.

Break-dancing: Featured is a young break-dancer, a sport which is competing in the Olympics for the first time. Behind her are her movements in silhouetted frames. Above and to the left of the break-dancer is the text in a vertically angled direction which reads BREAKING.

Golf: Featured is a golfer on the green and in action as he has just teed off, the club extending off his left shoulder, surveying how far the ball has travelled down the green, silhouetted frames of movement behind him. To the lower left of the golfer is the text in a vertical direction which reads GOLF.

Gymnastics: Centred is the image of a gymnast performing his routine on the pummel horse, legs positively straight as he appears to dismount. Behind him are silhouetted frames capturing the movements made just seconds ago. Along the left edge of the primary design is the text which reads GYMNASTIQUE ARTISTIQUE.

Basketball: Shown is a modified wheelchair used in basketball during the Paralympic games, with the player’s arm expertly dribbling the basketball before attempting to shoot the ball and score, the hoop just above in the foreground. Behind the player are silhouetted frames, which especially emphasise the ball’s movement. To the lower right of the basketball player is the text in a horizontal direction which reads BASKET FAUTEUIL.

Each depiction of the Olympic sport coins includes the commemorative text placed along the rim, which reads XXXIIIe OLYMPIADE – PARIS 2024, along with the year of release, 2023. The Paralympic editions include the commemorative text PARIS 2024 – JEUX PARALYMPIQUES and the year of release, 2023.

The reverse side common to the gold, silver, and copper coins in the series presents a view of Paris where the Seine takes on the appearance of an athletics track. An intricately detailed image of the Eiffel Tower dominates the city and illuminates the competition. Cutting through the rays of light is the official logo of the Paris Olympic or Paralympic Games, placed at the top of the primary design with the initials RF centred. The denomination is superimposed over the design and shown just under the initials.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1/4 euro Copper 18 g 34 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,000,000 (each) 10 euro .999 Silver 22.2 g 37 mm Proof 7,500 (each) 50 euro .999 Gold 7.78 g 22 mm Proof 1,000 (each)

The €10 and €50 gold coins are struck to Proof quality, the 1/4-euro copper pieces are struck to Brilliant Uncirculated quality and all are available as separate purchases. For additional information about these and other coins available from the Monnaie de Paris, including coins in the Paris Olympics series from previous years, please visit their website.

