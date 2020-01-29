Coin Update

France: New gold and silver coin series featuring “Nature of France” launched

The Monnaie de Paris has launched a new three-year series that will highlight the beauty of nature through three strong numismatic symbols often depicted on French coinage: Namely the oak leaf, the laurel wreath, and the wheat sheaf. For the 2020 issue, the series concentrates on the Oak motif. Synonymous with strength and longevity, the oak is both an emotive symbol of liberty and happiness for the French Republic, and, by definition, a key numismatic element.

Designed by well-known and award-winning artist Joachim Jimenez, the obverse side depicts a very detailed oak leaf centred along with a wreath of oak leaves positioned below. The text LIBERTE EGALITE FRATERNITE is placed above the primary motif.

The reverse includes all three of the elements which will be prominently featured as part of the three-year series: A sprig of an olive branch, an oak branch, and a sheaf of wheat, which are centred. The denomination is incorporated into the design, and the text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE is placed on each side of the sheaf of wheat in a vertical direction.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
20 euro

.900 Silver

  18 g 33 mm Uncirculated

75,000
20 euro

.900 Silver

 18 g 33 mm Proof

10,000
100 euro

.999 Silver

 50 g 47 mm Brilliant Unc.

10,000
250 euro

.999 Gold

 3.75 g 23 mm Brilliant Unc.

15,000


The gold and silver Uncirculated and Brilliant Uncirculated strikes are available at their face value and are presented in branded Monnaie de Paris cases along with certificates of authenticity. The €20 silver Proof editions are available at an additional cost over their face value. For more information about this coin and others available from the Monnaie de Paris, please visit their website.

