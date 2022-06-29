Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

France: “Museum Masterpieces” gold and silver coin collection continues with impressionist painting by Claude Monet

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Monnaie de Paris has launched the latest range of gold and silver coins which is part of their ongoing series entitled “Museum Masterpieces.” Introduced in 2017, the series pays tribute to the greatest masterpieces which are part of renowned collections in French museums, or those painted in France. When completed, the collection will include designs from different artistic currents and influences of history. For 2022, the set features the artistic genius of Claude Monet (1840–1926), considered the father of Impressionism as he propelled the influence to its height during his lifetime. 

The set of rectangular-shaped coins in both gold and silver recreates on the obverse side, Le Bassin aux Nymphéas, Harmonie Verte, depicting a bridge over a water lily pond.

The largest silver Proof coin includes a vivid colour version along with detail of its original frame as it is seen in the Museum. Below the primary design on the colour version is a cartel indicating the name of the work and that of the artist as well as the year 2022, completing the recreation in its museum environment. For the gold and silver coins without colour, the circular logo CHEFS D’ŒUVRE DES MUSÉES (“Museum Masterpieces”) is present in the upper right-hand corner.

The reverse, which is common to the entire series, cleverly presents a mixture of views from several major French museums. The text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE, along with the coins’ denomination, are also integrated into the design. 

Denom. Metal  Weight  Dimensions  Quality  Maximum Mintage 
10 euro .999 Silver 22.2 g 38 x 29.1 mm Proof 3,000
50 euro .999 Silver 100 g 56.4 x 43.4 mm  Proof 500
250 euro .999 Silver 500 g 90 x 69 mm Proof with applied colour 300
50 euro .999 Gold 7.78 g 23 x 17.7 mm Proof 500

The €10 and €50 silver and €50 gold coins are struck to Proof quality and are available to purchase as separate items. For additional information about these and other coins available from the Monnaie de Paris, please visit their website.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

France: New €20 silver commemorative coins released marking French EU rotating presidency  France: 50th anniversary of iconic pop culture happy face celebrated on new €10 silver colour coins  France: Third and final gold and silver coins released in “Natures de France” collection featuring wheat   France: Gold and silver coins recreate historic medals celebrating independence of the United States

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓