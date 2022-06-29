France: “Museum Masterpieces” gold and silver coin collection continues with impressionist painting by Claude Monet

The Monnaie de Paris has launched the latest range of gold and silver coins which is part of their ongoing series entitled “Museum Masterpieces.” Introduced in 2017, the series pays tribute to the greatest masterpieces which are part of renowned collections in French museums, or those painted in France. When completed, the collection will include designs from different artistic currents and influences of history. For 2022, the set features the artistic genius of Claude Monet (1840–1926), considered the father of Impressionism as he propelled the influence to its height during his lifetime.

The set of rectangular-shaped coins in both gold and silver recreates on the obverse side, Le Bassin aux Nymphéas, Harmonie Verte, depicting a bridge over a water lily pond.

The largest silver Proof coin includes a vivid colour version along with detail of its original frame as it is seen in the Museum. Below the primary design on the colour version is a cartel indicating the name of the work and that of the artist as well as the year 2022, completing the recreation in its museum environment. For the gold and silver coins without colour, the circular logo CHEFS D’ŒUVRE DES MUSÉES (“Museum Masterpieces”) is present in the upper right-hand corner.

The reverse, which is common to the entire series, cleverly presents a mixture of views from several major French museums. The text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE, along with the coins’ denomination, are also integrated into the design.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Maximum Mintage 10 euro .999 Silver 22.2 g 38 x 29.1 mm Proof 3,000 50 euro .999 Silver 100 g 56.4 x 43.4 mm Proof 500 250 euro .999 Silver 500 g 90 x 69 mm Proof with applied colour 300 50 euro .999 Gold 7.78 g 23 x 17.7 mm Proof 500

The €10 and €50 silver and €50 gold coins are struck to Proof quality and are available to purchase as separate items. For additional information about these and other coins available from the Monnaie de Paris, please visit their website.

