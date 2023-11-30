France: “History of Humanity” series continues with gold and silver Proof coins in tribute to Gustave Eiffel, 1832-1923

The Monnaie de Paris has released a new range of gold and silver Proof coins, which are in tribute to perhaps one of the country’s most well-known architects and engineers. Gustave Eiffel (1832-1923) is remembered the world over for his exceptional structures not only in France but in many other parts of the world. Eiffel’s contribution to the science of aerodynamics is probably of equal importance to his work as an engineer. His name and reputation were made with various bridges for the French railway network, most famously the Garabit Viaduct. However, he is best known for the world-famous Eiffel Tower, designed by his company and built for the 1889 Universal Exposition in Paris, and his contribution to building the Statue of Liberty in New York.

The series of tributary gold and silver Proof coins are designed by the esteemed chief engraver of the Monnaie de Paris, Joaquin Jimenez, who has taken a very unique approach to the portrait of Gustave Eiffel. The obverse side of the coin features a portrait of Eiffel, which is cleverly worked to depict his facial features, hair, and clothing as rivets (what he would have looked like had he been constructed as one of the metal structures he imagined, designed, and created throughout his life). Behind Eiffel’s image is a lower section of the famed Eiffel Tower shown to the right. Further down are the initials RF also with a riveted look to them. The inscription GUSTAVE EIFFEL 1832 – 1923 is placed to the lower left along the edge.

The reverse of the coin features representations of some of the genius architect’s main works that contributed to both his fame and reputation. In the centre is the Eiffel Tower seen from above and also the Statue of Liberty, the Garabit viaduct, a prototype model of an airplane imagined by Gustave Eiffel, the Eiffel Laboratory, and the Maria Pia bridge in Porto which straddles the face value. The reverse side on the face value range includes the current standard motif of the geometrical design of shapes arranged in different positions creating a series of borders which encircle the text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE and a laurel wreath of sprigs of olive and oak branches. The denomination of EURO 10 or 100 is arranged in the centre.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro .333 Silver 13 g 31 mm Uncirculated 30,000 10 euro .999 Silver 22.2 g 37 mm Proof 3,000 *25 euro .999 Silver 62.2 g 41 mm Proof & NFC 1,923 100 euro .900 Silver 45 g 47 mm Brilliant Unc. 5,000 5 euro .999 Gold .05 g 11 mm Proof 2,000 50 euro .999 Gold 7.78 g 22.2 mm Proof 500 200 euro .999 Gold 31.1 g 37 mm Proof 250

The range of collector and face value coins are available from the 27th November. The €10 face value coins are encased in a colourful folder with informative text and illustrations. The Proof-quality gold and silver coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

*25 Euro Silver Proof Two-Ounce Coin, the First Connected Coin in the World.

Gustave Eiffel is a prime example and spirit of the pioneering entrepreneur who, throughout his life, sought to meet the technical and scientific challenges he encountered, sometimes pushing the limits of what was thought possible. To pay tribute to him in the field of numismatics, the Monnaie de Paris was determined to follow his example and take up the challenge of technical and technological innovation for this collection.

The MdP has developed the world’s very first connected coin, a collector coin that tells a story far beyond its minting. A Near-Field Communication (NFC) chip is located on the reverse side of the coin, under a pad-printed resin disc featuring the top of the Eiffel Tower. An NFC chip enables two-way, wireless communication between two electronic systems, even when no power is supplied. The colour used for this part of the design is also inspired by engravings dating from the 1889 Universal Exhibition, and to match the original colour of the Tower.

The NFC chip, when scanned from a mobile phone, enables the owner of the coin to register for a personal digital certificate on blockchain from the Monnaie de Paris’ dedicated mobile application. Moreover, the real attraction of this innovation lies in the additional privileged content dedicated to Gustave Eiffel accessible only on the application. The owner of the product will be able to consult, among others, documents from the archives of the Musée d’Orsay, selected by Monnaie de Paris and the association of Gustave Eiffel’s descendants.

