Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

France: Gold and silver collector coins introduce Phryge, Olympic mascots for 2024

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Monnaie de Paris has released new gold and silver collector coins featuring the official mascots representing the 2024 XXXIII Olympiad, scheduled to be hosted in Paris from the 26th July to the 11th August, followed by the Paralympics from the 28th August to the 8th September. The designs of the mascots are based on the Phrygian cap, an item of clothing that is a symbol of freedom and has been part of French history for centuries, dating back to ancient times.

The obverse side of both gold and silver coins features Olympic Phryge with the Games logo emblazoned on its chest. The mascot’s oversized feet are dressed in tennis shoes and surrounded by the background of an all-over motif made up of the letters of the word PARIS 2024. An arch is part of the design and is in tribute to the Art Deco style.

The reverse side, which is common to both the gold and silver coins in the series, presents a view of Paris where the Seine takes on the appearance of an athletics track. The Eiffel Tower dominates the city and illuminates the competition. Cutting through the rays of light is the official logo of the Paris Games placed at the top of the primary design with the initials RF centred. The denomination is superimposed over the design and shown just under the initials. The denomination of 50 EURO (gold) or 10 EURO (silver) is positioned just below the image of the Eiffel Tower. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
10 euro

.999 Silver

 22.2 g 37 mm Proof

10,000
50 euro

.999 Gold

 7.78 g 22 mm Proof

1,500

Available from the 14th December, both the gold and silver examples are encapsulated and presented in a Monnaie de Paris-branded case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

France: Third coin in collector series “L’art de la Plume” continues with gold and silver Proof coins honouring Molière  France: 20th anniversary of the release of the euro features on new silver and gold rectangular Proof coins France: New gold and silver Proof coins in “History of Aviation” series pays tribute to the Rafale Marine fighter jets  France: “Museum Masterpieces” gold and silver coin collection continues with impressionist painting by Claude Monet

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓