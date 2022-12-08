France: Gold and silver collector coins introduce Phryge, Olympic mascots for 2024

The Monnaie de Paris has released new gold and silver collector coins featuring the official mascots representing the 2024 XXXIII Olympiad, scheduled to be hosted in Paris from the 26th July to the 11th August, followed by the Paralympics from the 28th August to the 8th September. The designs of the mascots are based on the Phrygian cap, an item of clothing that is a symbol of freedom and has been part of French history for centuries, dating back to ancient times.

The obverse side of both gold and silver coins features Olympic Phryge with the Games logo emblazoned on its chest. The mascot’s oversized feet are dressed in tennis shoes and surrounded by the background of an all-over motif made up of the letters of the word PARIS 2024. An arch is part of the design and is in tribute to the Art Deco style.

The reverse side, which is common to both the gold and silver coins in the series, presents a view of Paris where the Seine takes on the appearance of an athletics track. The Eiffel Tower dominates the city and illuminates the competition. Cutting through the rays of light is the official logo of the Paris Games placed at the top of the primary design with the initials RF centred. The denomination is superimposed over the design and shown just under the initials. The denomination of 50 EURO (gold) or 10 EURO (silver) is positioned just below the image of the Eiffel Tower.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 euro .999 Silver 22.2 g 37 mm Proof 10,000 50 euro .999 Gold 7.78 g 22 mm Proof 1,500

Available from the 14th December, both the gold and silver examples are encapsulated and presented in a Monnaie de Paris-branded case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!