France: final Olympic hexagonal gold and silver coins feature Hercules and Notre Dame

The Monnaie de Paris has released their fourth and final set of gold and silver hexagonal-shaped collector coins which mark the upcoming Summer Olympiad hosted by the city of Paris commencing on the 26th July. To mark the countdown before the launch of games, the Monnaie de Paris designed series of hexagonally-shaped gold and silver coins with the first of the four designs released in 2021. The remaining three designs were released over the next three years concluding with the final design in 2024. These designs were also adopted onto Proof-quality and Brilliant Uncirculated €2 commemoratives, which were eagerly sought after. The figures highlighted in the series were the allegorical national figure of a sprinting Marianne (2021), the winged male figure “Genie de la Liberte” with discus is found atop the Column of July monument located at the Place de la Bastille (2022) and a sports-themed version of “the Sower,” who first featured on French silver circulation coinage from 1897 (2023).

For the last design in the series, Hercules, a French numismatic figure wearing the skin of the Nemean lion, is featured. He is shown in the stance of a wrestler as he confronts a gargoyle from Notre Dame in Paris. Gargoyles have traditionally been regarded as protectors from evil spirits at the Notre Dame Cathedral, shown in the background, and is considered one of the most emblematic monuments of Paris. To the upper left of the primary design are the initials RF representing “REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE” with the official Olympic logo for the Paris Olympic Summer Games placed to the lower left. The year of release, 2024 is found just to the upper right shown vertically. The reverse side, which is also common to the four-year series, features two interlocking hexagons serving as a frame for the text REPUBLIQUE FRANCAISE and the coins’ denomination of EURO 250 (gold) or EURO 10 (silver) along with a wreath of maple and olive branches.

The commemorative obverse design is also available on the €2 commemorative coins struck in both Proof and Brilliant Uncirculated versions. The design is that of senior artisan Joaquin Jimenez whose work is featured throughout the entire series.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 euro x 5 Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Brilliant Unc. 100,000 (each) 2 euro Bi-metallic 8.5 g 25.7 mm Proof 10,000 10 euro .500 Silver 17 g 31.8 mm Uncirculated 100,000 250 euro .999 Gold 3 g 18 mm Brilliant Unc. 15,000





Delivery commences from the 22nd January. Each gold and silver coin is encapsulated and presented in a folder-type case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The €2 coins, which are not available as a circulation release, are struck to Brilliant Uncirculated quality and presented in a coin-card format available in five different colour cards. For additional information, please click here for the €2 commemorative, here for the €10 silver, or here for the €250 gold.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!