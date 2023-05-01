Fleeting beauty: Check TrueView on PCI/PCGS crossovers

Viewers of Coin Update know that I have posted several articles about the beautiful toning patterns of older green-label PCI-holdered American Silver Eagles. This was one of my most popular posts from a few years back.
Here’s an image of some of my PCI/PCGS crossovers:
Shortly after the above article was published, and after I had sent part of my ASE collection to PCGS as crossovers, I received an email from a Coin Update viewer. He wrote:
I’ve read a few of your blogs on PCI-toned Morgans and Silver Eagles. I’ve seen your crazy set on PCGS. I have a question on PCI eagles crossing over to PCGS holders. I’ve crossed all of my pretty ASE’s over to PCGS to get the TrueView images. I’ve been doing this for the past 3 years or so. I have a major problem with them going bad as soon as I put them in PCGS holders. Just wondering if you have had a similar experience? Beautiful PCI Eagles turning dark around edges, 2+ months or so after TrueView. It’s like they build up mold on the edges, it’s not mold, but that’s how it looks. It gets worse with time. Just wanting to know if this has affected you to, and what to do. I’ve recently started not crossing them.
Note that the PCI label states 100% white. The mold-like color here turned the patina to black.
So here again, we cannot place blame on PCGS. As noted, the toning might have stopped in older PCGS holders. And as you can see, it continues in some PCI ones.
Nevertheless, prices for these PCI/PCGS crossovers have skyrocketed to more than $1,000 for a typical rainbow-colored coin. A few years ago, the most I would pay would be a few hundred dollars.
The purpose of this post is to advise you to check the coin against the TrueView before making a bid or buying one.
I found these coins on eBay, and the seller was conscientious, not using the TrueView image but photographing the coins so there was no mistaking the color. Because Gold Shield holders typically come with TrueView, I will show you the photo next to the eBay coin whose colors exhibit the same type of discoloring when compared with the original photo.
These are still lovely coins as they contain nice patterns. But the darkening color might continue.
It is also true that these PCI/PCGS crossovers can develop even more beautiful colors, as in this example. The above photo was taken three years ago. I sent the coin back to PCGS with Gold Shield for reholdering. Now look at the deepening radar toning:
