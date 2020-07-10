First day of sales for 2020-W American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin

The following first day of sales data for the 2020-W American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin (20EG) comes from an e-mail sent to the press
2020 American Eagle Silver Uncirculated 1 Oz. (W) 98,682
