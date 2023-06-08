Coin Update

Finest set of Saint-Gaudens double eagles at American Numismatic Association Pittsburgh show

The 1907 Saint-Gaudens double eagle, high relief, Flat Edge, graded PCGS MS-67+ is one of many highlights in the Elite Collection, a top-ranking PCGS Registry Set to be exhibited by GreatCollections at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh. Image courtesy of PCGS TrueView. Hover to zoom.

$25 million Elite Collection, the number one Saint Gaudens double eagles set in the PCGS Set Registry, will be displayed by GreatCollections at 2023 World’s Fair of Money

(Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) — The finest set of historic Saint-Gaudens double eagles will be publicly displayed for the first time anywhere at the American Numismatic Association 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, August 8-12. The unparalleled collection, insured for $25 million, has been loaned by an anonymous owner to GreatCollections of Irvine, California, for the debut exhibit and is the top-ranking assemblage of Saint-Gaudens double eagles on the PCGS Set Registry.

“This is the complete Elite Collection that is ranked number one in the PCGS Set Registry in the category of Saint-Gaudens $20 Gold Basic Set, Circulation Strikes, And Proofs (1907-1932),” said Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections.

“There are 61 coins — 53 business-strike issues and eight proofs — and 35 of these beautiful gold coins are either the single-finest known or tied for finest. The average grade is a staggering 66.57,” explained Russell. “Some of these great Saints have been in such famous collections as Akers, Duckor, Eliasberg, Koessl, and Simpson.”

While the owner of the Elite Collection has been collecting for 23 years, it was only two years ago that he set his sights on acquiring the finest complete collection of Saint-Gaudens double eagles ever formed with most of the set sourced by GreatCollections.

Highlights of the Elite Collection set include:

  • 1907 High Relief, Wire Rim, and Flat Rim, both PCGS MS-67+
  • 1907 PCGS MS-68, finest known, Ex. Fox-Simpson
  • 1908 Motto Matte PCGS PR-67, tied for finest known, Ex. Koessl
  • 1910 PCGS MS-66+, finest known, Ex. Duckor-Simpson
  • 1910-D PCGS MS-67+, finest known, Ex. Duckor-Simpson
  • 1911 PCGS PR-67+, finest known, Ex. Eliasberg-Koessl
  • 1914 PCGS PR-67, none finer, Ex. Koessl
  • 1914-D PCGS MS-67, finest known, Ex. Simpson
  • 1921 PCGS MS-65+, Ex. Eliasberg-Duckor-Simpson
  • 1924-D PCGS MS-67, finest known, Ex. Stellar-Simpson
  • 1927-D PCGS MS-66+, Ex. Eliasberg

“For decades, the Saint-Gaudens double eagle series has been revered by serious numismatists and, even more than 100 years from when it was first issued, is widely considered to be the most impressive coin ever minted. We are pleased to arrange this exhibit at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh so collectors can enjoy the very best Saints,” stated Russell.

The Elite Collection of Saint-Gaudens double eagles will be displayed at the GreatCollections booth, #1100, during the ANA convention at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

For additional information about the coins, visit www.GreatCollections.com or call 800-442-6467. For additional information about the American Numismatic Association 2023 Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, visit www.WorldsFairofMoney.com.

