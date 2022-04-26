Finest PCGS & CAC-approved Walking Liberty half dollar collection to be auctioned by GreatCollections

The Rollo Fox Collection is Ranked #1 at PCGS

(Irvine, California) April 25, 2022 — The #1 PCGS Registry Set of CAC-approved Walking Liberty half dollars formed by noted numismatist Mr. Rollo Fox is being auctioned by GreatCollections. The complete collection of 72 coins dated from 1916 through 1947 is graded by PCGS with CAC approval and includes each date and mint mark of the popular series in business strikes and Proofs dated from 1938 through 1942.

Fox assembled the collection over the past few years initially as a side project to his impressive Saint-Gaudens collection of a similar design that was auctioned in 2020. Fox came to appreciate the challenge of assembling a complete set of Walking Liberty half dollars in high grade with CAC approval. Almost half of the collection (35 coins out of 72), rank as the highest numerical grades approved by CAC.

Some of the highlights include the key date 1921-S, graded PCGS MS-65 CAC. Only five coins have been approved by CAC at this level with none finer. Its counterpart, the 1921-D, also known as a key date for the series, is graded MS-65+ CAC. The 1917-D and 1917-S (both obverse and reverse of each) are all graded PCGS MS-65 CAC or PCGS MS-65+ CAC.

In later-date condition rarities, a standout is the 1942-S, graded PCGS MS-67+ CAC, one of only three coins to grade this high at PCGS. The 1942 minted in Philadelphia is the only reported example graded 67+ with CAC approval. The 1945, 1946, and 1947 coins are all graded PCGS MS-67+ CAC.

Ian Russell, president of GreatCollections said, “What a privilege it is to handle these coins for Rollo. With the sheer number of finest knowns in this collection, we are expecting spirited bidding, plus many of the coins so rarely appear on the market. I know collectors will appreciate the quality Rollo aimed for in putting together this complete set.”

The complete collection will be on view at the Central States Numismatic Society Convention in Schaumburg on April 27th through April 30th at tables 1000/1100 and at the Irvine offices of GreatCollections by appointment prior to the auction.

All 72 coins are being sold unreserved with bidding to end on Sunday, May 22, and Sunday, May 29, 2022. To view high-quality images and register to bid visit www.greatcollections.com or call 1-800-442-6467.

List of highlights from the Fox Collection of Walking Liberty half dollars:

​​1916-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67 CAC (Toned)

1917-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar Obverse Mintmark PCGS MS-65+ CAC (Toned)

1917-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar Reverse Mintmark PCGS MS-65+ CAC

1917-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar Reverse Mintmark PCGS MS-65+ CAC

1919 Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-66+ CAC (Toned)

1919-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-66 CAC

1920-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-65+ CAC

1920-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-65+ CAC (Toned)

1921 Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-65+ CAC

1921-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-65+ CAC

1921-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-65 CAC

1923-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-65+ CAC

1936 Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS Proof-67 CAC

1936-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC (Toned)

1937-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC

1937-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC

1938 Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS Proof-67+ CAC

1938-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC

1939 Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-68+ CAC

1940 Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS Proof-68+ CAC

1942-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-68 CAC

1942-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC

1943-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC

1945-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC (Toned)

1946-S Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC (Toned)

1947-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar PCGS MS-67+ CAC

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections, the official auction house of the American Numismatic Association, specializes in auctioning certified coins and banknotes, handling transactions from start to finish. Since its founding in 2010, GreatCollections has successfully auctioned over one million certified coins, making it one of the leading certified coin companies in the United States with annual sales in 2021 exceeding $235 million. Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections, is a member of the prestigious Professional Numismatists Guild and a member of the National Auctioneers Association. For more information about GreatCollections, click here or call 800-442-6467.

Press release courtesy of GreatCollections

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!