One of my favorite pastimes is to search for Type I silver Roosevelt Dimes (1946-1964) or identifying raw coins that might earn a Full Bands (“FB,” PCGS) or Full Torch (“FT,” NGC) designation. I also view auction sites for holdered examples of certain years that bring tidy premiums.

The designations, Full Bands and Full Torch, were adopted in 2003 by PCGS and NGC in response to hobbyists’ requests. The NGC designation is more rigorous than the PCGS one. Here’s how the holdering companies define them.

The PCGS “Full Bands” designation for Roosevelts requires that both the upper and lower pair of bands on the torch be distinct and show full separation. The line dividing the bands must be complete and unbroken. The NGC “Full Torch”” designation will be applied to Roosevelt dimes having both upper and lower pair of horizontal bands split as well as the vertical lines of the torch being defined.

The terms are often confused, even in major houses. Here’s an example from Great Collections that calls an NGC Full Torch, Full Bands:

Today we’re only dealing with Type I silver dimes. Type II clad ones feature some 40 years where the FB/FT is exceptionally rare, bringing hundreds and thousands of dollars. Let’s leave that for another day.

FB Examples

Consider this FB dime from my collection, a wonderfully toned 1958-D MS-67 FB, which I plucked from a mint set.

We can explore the full and middle bands of this beauty.

My 1958-D would have earned Full Torch at NGC because of the well-designed vertical bands.

Keep in mind that the slightest flaw in the separation of bands loses the FB/FT designation. This 1960 dime from my collection just missed out at MS-67:

Look at the far right of the lower band, and you’ll see it lost separation. That tiny, poor strike reduced the value to $60 rather than $415.

Opportune Years

There are nine years where the FB or FT designation is scarce but still affordable at MS-66. In MS-67, the FB/FT designation draws lots of competition with ever higher bids.

For instance, the 1949 FB at MS-66 retails for $150. At MS-67, the price jumps to $875.

Here are select years and retail amounts — with and without the designation:

1949 MS-66 FB $150, without $32

1949-S MS-66 FB $250, without $60

1950-S MS-66 $130, without $42

1953 MS-66 $110, without $30

1955 MS-66 FB $125, without $18

1957 MS-66 FB $190, without $21

1958 MS-66 FB $350, without $30

1961 MS-66 FB $135, without $20

1963 MS-66 FB, $105, without $26

As you can see, values drop decidedly without Full Bands or Full Torch. That’s what makes hunting these gems so desirable. When you find a good strike, you affirm your numismatic prowess.

One of the best places to find well-struck dimes is in double mint sets from 1947-1958. Hobbyists love these sets because of the wild toning in certain years and packaging. They typically holder the half dollars and quarters. And if they are ethical, they don’t replace them with untoned or inferior coins but sell the partial sets at discount rates. That’s a great place to find FB/FT dimes.

Here’s an example from GreatC0llections that likely came out of a 1957 mint set.

Here’s the reverse:

You can score great deals at GreatCollections, Heritage, and Stack’s Bowers if you look for full bands or torches at MS-66. Bidders with less numismatic knowledge often do not bid on these, missing opportunities. Here’s an example:

That sold for $120.36 with the buyer’s fee. Its retail value is $350.

Finally, if you really want to have some numismatic fun, keep in mind that the FB/FT designation was adopted in 2003. That means PCGS old green holders (1986-98) and NGC fatty and older holders (Generation 1.0-8.1) may have undesignated full bands and torches. Depending on the year and the bump-up in price for the designation, you just might want to crack these out and reholder them for profit.

Happy hunting!

