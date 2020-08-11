Final sale of 2019 silver Enhanced Proof coin (19XE)

The following comes from an e-mail sent to the numismatic press today

The remaining quantity of 2019 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Enhanced Reverse Proof coins product code 19XE will go on sale at noon EDT, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. This product will only be available for sale on the Mint website. No phone orders will be accepted, and sales centers are closed in order to reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19. The household order limit of one will be strictly enforced. There are less than 100 units available for sale. Once these units are sold, this item will be sold out. Due to limited availability, there will be no product exchanges — refunds only. All returns must be a complete product, inclusive of the coin and certificate of authenticity.

