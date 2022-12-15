Famous At Dusk and At Dawn American Eagle coins graded by PCGS

Professional Coin Grading Service grades historic American Eagle coins crossed over from an alternative grading service

(Santa Ana, California — December 15, 2022) — Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) recently had the opportunity to encapsulate two historic modern coins that were submitted for Crossover service. The two coins, the last 2021 American Gold Eagle with its original 1986-vintage design and the very first 2021 American Gold Eagle carrying its current design, were previously in holders from an alternative grading service before PCGS graded them and encapsulated them in an innovative dual holder. They were produced alongside 1,998 other American Eagles in a special ceremony at the United States Mint, where then-Mint Director David Ryder struck them as part of the 2021 American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary gold and silver one-ounce coins.

“The best coins always end up in PCGS holders,” affirmed PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “This speaks to the many high-end coins that have been submitted to us in alternative slabs because the owners trust the security our holders offer and want to maximize the value of their coins. That was certainly the case with these two coins, which were bought for more than $75,000 apiece by an anonymous collector at an auction. GreatCollections submitted the coins to PCGS in short order after the sale on the behalf of that collector, whose entire collection is in PCGS holders.”

The last of the Type I one-ounce American Gold Eagles depicting the Family of Eagles reverse by Miley Busiek-Frost sold for $77,500, while the first of the Type II one-ounce American Gold Eagles with the current eagle head reverse by Jennie Norris commanded $100,000. The prices of both specimens represent record bids for the American Gold Eagle series. They are among several notable rarities that have crossed into PCGS holders in recent years, such as the Atwater/Eliasberg Specimen 1885 Trade dollar, which took nearly $4 million in a 2019 auction and is now graded PCGS PR-65+CAM.

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified more than 51.6 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of over $50.7 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!