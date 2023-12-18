Face Value: the coins of 1924

A hundred years ago, these were the coins you could find in circulation. Today, some are worth much more than their face value.

We’ll soon be ringing in 2024, so let’s turn back the clock and look at coins dated 1924 — to see which ones are particularly valuable today. The 1924-D Lincoln cent and the 1924-S Buffalo nickel are two coins whose collector valuable has dramatically increased in the past century!

Your dollar went a lot further back then, of course, with nearly 20 times the purchasing power. Interestingly, the melt value of the dollar coin used at the time, the Peace dollar, is nearly 20 times its face value today.

Unless it is damaged or at the very bottom of the grading scale, every U.S. coin dated 1924 is worth at least 20 times its face value today. Some are worth much more, and they are worth looking for, should you be lucky enough to come across one. Let’s use the NGC U.S. Coin Price Guide to learn more.

1924 Lincoln Cents

Lincoln cents have maintained the 16th president’s portrait on their obverse since being introduced in 1909, and it is still possible to find vintage examples in circulation with the Wheat Ears Reverse, which was used until 1958.

If you are fortunate enough to find a Lincoln cent dated 1924, it’s definitely worth taking a closer look, particularly if it has the “D” or “S” mintmark. Mintmarks are found underneath the date on the obverse. In addition to a numeric grade, NGC includes a strike character of RD (for red), RB (for red brown), and BN (for brown) to describe the amount of red and brown present on Lincoln cents.

Here are some values from the NGC Price Guide:

1924 Buffalo Nickels

Like the Lincoln cent, Buffalo nickels were struck in Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco. Ones with the “D” and “S” mintmarks are worth considerably more than the ones from Philadelphia with no mintmark. You can find the mintmark, if there is one, beneath FIVE CENTS at the bottom of the reverse.

They are no longer found in circulation, but if you do come across one dated 1924, you’ll want to check the NGC Price Guide:

1924 Mercury Dimes

The 1924 denominations from the Mercury dime up to the Peace dollar contain 90% silver. Consequently, these were cleared from circulation decades ago. The mintmark is located to the right of the word ONE at the bottom of the reverse. Mercury dimes with the Full Bands (FB) strike character generally carry a numismatic premium, which can be considerable.

Here’s some insight from the NGC Price Guide:

1924 Standing Liberty Quarters

This is another case where the Denver and San Francisco examples are worth more. Look for a mintmark above and to the left of the date on the obverse. The Full Head (FH) strike character is used exclusively on Standing Liberty quarters and can indicate greater value to the numismatic community.

The NGC Price Guide offers a snapshot of potential values:

1924 Walking Liberty Half Dollars

No half dollars dated 1924 exist. Learn more about the other dates in the series here.

Peace Dollars

The 1924 Peace dollars from San Francisco are worth more than the ones from Philadelphia. Look for the mintmark (if there is one) near the eagle’s tail on the reverse. Here is data from the NGC Price Guide:

Price Guide data is from December 2023.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

