Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Face value: 1982 dimes

By Leave a Comment

1982-P dime. Image by the Numismatic Guaranty Company. Hover to zoom.

Dimes that are missing a mintmark from this year are worth much more than 10 cents.

Roosevelt dimes have been struck since 1946. One of the most popular varieties of business strikes are the ones dated 1982 that lack a mintmark.

Starting in 1968, mintmarks on the dime were moved from the reverse (adjacent to the bottom of the torch) to the obverse (above the date). Beginning in 1980, dimes that were struck in Philadelphia started carrying the “P” mintmark; before that, they had no mintmark.

In 1982, a Mint employee inadvertently neglected to punch the “P” mintmark into a single obverse die. About 75,000 dimes are thought to have been struck with this die, since that was about how many coins a dime die of this time period could be used before being retired from service.

Besides this important variety, other factors determining the value of a Roosevelt dime are its numerical grade and whether it is a Proof, a special format produced for collectors. Another factor determining the market value of Roosevelt dimes is the appearance of the bands on the torch. When both pairs of bands show full separation, and the vertical lines on the torch are well defined, then the coin earns NGC’s Full Torch (FT) designation. Dimes with an FT designation are worth more than those in the same grade that lack the designation.

Mintmarks on 1982 Dimes

All 1982 dimes were supposed to have mintmarks. Nearly four million 1982 Proof dimes were struck, all of them bearing the “S” mintmark of San Francisco. Meanwhile, over one billion dimes were struck for circulation, split almost evenly between ones that bear the “D” mintmark of Denver and the “P” mintmark of Philadelphia. However, there is only a modest numismatic premium on 1982 dimes unless they earn a top grade, have an error, or are of the No P variety, where the mintmark is missing. NGC Price Guide values include:

Other Roosevelt Dimes Missing a Mintmark

Mintmarks were also inadvertently excluded from Roosevelt Proof dimes in four separate years: 1968, 1970, 1975, and 1983. Only two examples of the 1975 are known, with one of them realizing $456,000 at a Heritage Auctions sale in 2019. NGC Price Guide values for the other dates include:

All values are based on the NGC Price Guide as of October 2023.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

“Rarities of 1796” $15 million display at expanded 2023 Central States Convention Exceptionally rare 1845 Proof Gold Master Set display In Long Beach PCGS weekly update August 29, 2023 Superb Franklin and Kennedy halves on cover of new book in September 21 Auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓