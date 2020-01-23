Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Fabulous Flying Eagle and Indian cent exhibit to appear at Long Beach Expo February 20-22, 2020

By Leave a Comment

1856 Flying Eagle cent PCGS MS-66. Images by PCGS. Hover to zoom.

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is excited to announce an upcoming exhibit of PCGS-certified Flying Eagle and Indian cents at the Long Beach Expo Coin, Currency, Stamp & Sports Collectible Show in Long Beach, California, February 20-22, 2020. A Fabulous Exhibition of Flying Eagle and Indian cents brings together an outstanding collection of small cents from the 19th and early 20th centuries, including business strikes, Proofs, and patterns of unparalleled quality.

The display encompasses more than 170 coins from three veteran PCGS Set Registry members Stewart Blay, Mark Hagen, and Douglas Wright. Not only does the exhibit include an exemplary collection of PCGS-graded Flying Eagle and Indian cents — many being the finest known for their respective issue — but one will also find some outstanding, rarely seen Flying Eagle and Indian cent patterns. The exhibit debuted at the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) Show in Orlando, Florida, in January 2020 and was such a hit that the decision was made to also give West Coast residents the opportunity to enjoy the display, which was deemed as beyond compare by many FUN attendees.

“The Flying Eagle Cents are all amazing coins, the copper-nickel cents are spectacular, and it’s interesting to see really red, Red copper coins,” says Douglas Winter of Douglas Winter Numismatics. The gold coin dealer added:

I think the set is just mind-blowing — it’s an amazing coin collection!

Richard Snow of Eagle Eye Rare Coins has handled many of the top Flying Eagle and Indian cents over his decades-long career in the coin industry. But he believes the Fabulous Exhibition of Flying Eagle and Indian cents is something special. “It’s a monster collection,” he remarks. “Stewart [Blay] was working on this set even in 1980, before the Set Registry and even before PCGS! He’s one of the pioneers in getting finest-knowns, such as the 1873 Doubled Liberty — the only full-red one known. It’s a spectacular coin, full strike, and it really adds a lot to the uniqueness of the collection.”

Seth Chandler of Witter Coins was equally impressed. “It is just phenomenal,” he notes. “By far the finest set of Flying Eagle cents, Indian cents, and patterns I’ve ever seen.”

1877 Indian cent PCGS MS-66+RD. Images by PCGS.

Stewart Blay has been collecting coins since he was eight years old and has spent decades building his high-grade collection of small cents. One of his favorite coins is the finest-known 1877 Indian cent graded by PCGS as MS-66+RD. The coin, which he dubs “The Golden Princess,” will be on display at the Long Beach Expo. “My philosophy is to find the finest example of each date and type,” he says. “Originality, luster, and preservation are the most important factors to me.”

Mark Hagen has been a coin collector for more than half a century and calls Flying Eagle and Indian cents among his favorite series. His collection includes 12 rare patterns that belong to the Flying Eagle and Indian cents Short Set of 1858, which includes the so-called Scrawny Flying Eagle cents — pieces Hagen loves. “They are so drastically different,” he remarks.

1858 Flying Eagle cent J-202 Pattern PCGS PR-66. Images by PCGS.

For Douglas Wright, bringing the Fabulous Exhibition of Flying Eagle and Indian cents to Long Beach is like taking his love for high-quality Indian cents full circle. It was at the Long Beach Expo in 2002 during the PCGS Indian cent Set Registry Showdown that his love for top-grading Indian cents really took off.

“I saw what was really possible with collecting a high-grade set — I had never seen that many immaculate Indians. The game was ‘on’ at that point.” While admittedly competitive in wanting to build the best Indian cent collection possible, Wright says he’s really into what he does for the love of numismatics. “It’s a hobby to enjoy. Don’t do anything to make it seem like work or you’ll spoil the enjoyment.”

The Fabulous Exhibition of Flying Eagle and Indian cents set showcases the best that the PCGS Set Registry program has to offer. To find out more about the PCGS Set Registry program and how you, too, can start your own set and compete with fellow numismatists who share the same passion as you, visit the website of PCGS. Are you interested in displaying your Set Registry collection with PCGS at an upcoming event? Reach out to Rebecca Tran () and David Talk () for more information.

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over nearly 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified some 42.5 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of more than $36 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit the website of PCGS or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC-certified coins realize impressive sums in Heritage Auctions FUN Show sale PCGS discovers rare U.S. 1853/2 Eagle among bullion coins in Paris Unprecedented $50 million Gold Eagles Tyrant Collection exhibit at February Long Beach Expo Bowers on collecting: Focus on Trade dollars

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓