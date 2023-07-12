Exceptionally rare Capped Bust Proof coinage graded, heading to auction

Professional Coin Grading Service has graded two rare 1820s silver coins that will be auctioned by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in August 2023

(Santa Ana, California) — Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) recently graded a super-rare 1821 Proof Capped Bust quarter, which will be offered by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in August alongside a unique PCGS-graded 1828 Proof Capped Bust half dollar. The coins, crossing the auction block in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, are notable for being among only a very small number of pre-1858 United States Proof coins.

“PCGS stands as the authority in not only grading coins, but also confirming — or dispelling — long-held theories about certain coins,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “In the case of the 1821 Proof Capped Bust quarter, our expert grading and attribution team employed thorough analysis of the individual specimen itself and leaned on their unparalleled knowledge of early Proofs to confirm that this submission is indeed a Proof. As for the 1828 Proof Capped Bust half dollar, we are thrilled to have confirmed it is a unique Proof — a true numismatic treasure that, along with the 1821 Proof quarter, will raise many paddles upon crossing the auction block.”

“There are few situations in numismatics that bring me more personal fulfillment than assisting to authenticate previously unknown or misunderstood coins,” said PCGS Director of Numismatic Education & Grading Team Leader Steve Feltner. “These two coins were no different. When they were received, it was immediately apparent that they were special. The level of reflectivity in the fields, coupled with the sharpness of the devices, led to great discussion and relatively swift conclusions that these are, in fact, master coins. The grading and authentication team at PCGS was honored to have been chosen to properly identify and grade these numismatically and historically significant rarities.”

“We are pleased that PCGS has confirmed the status of these early Proofs,” said Stack’s Bowers Galleries Executive Vice President Christine Karstedt. “Stack’s Bowers Galleries is excited to offer these rare gems to the public, and we know they will be regarded as crown jewels in the next collections they grace.”

The PCGS encapsulation of this new-to-market 1821 Proof Capped Bust quarter is the latest addition to a very short roster of about a half dozen known specimens. This exceedingly rare coin exhibits the incredibly sharp strike and reflective fields consistent with the few other extant 1821 Proof quarters. Original toning is resplendently displayed in hues of iridescent rose-gray, salmon-pink, reddish-apricot, and cobalt blue, with color especially vivid when viewed in light.

The 1828 Capped Bust half dollar is another significant early Proof rarity. Stack’s Bowers Galleries previously offered this piece in the 2006 offering of the George “Buddy” Byers Collection, where the Proof half dollar realized $6,555. At the time, the coin was cataloged as an “extremely rare coin which stands on its own credentials.” The coin flashes its highly reflective mirrored fields and frosty devices with highlights of lemony yellow, russet gold, and bright steel. The coin boasts further character with its 1% off-center strike and reverse die crack encircling “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “50 C.”

