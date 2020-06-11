Estonia: Winning designs unveiled for silver coins in 2021 honour statesman Friedrich Karl Akel

The Bank of Estonia has unveiled (9th June) designs for next year’s silver Proof collector coins which will honour prominent statesman Friedrich Karl Akel (1871–1941), on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of his birth. Akel was an Estonian diplomat and politician, a member of the International Olympic Committee, and in 1924 he was named as state elder, which was the official title of Estonia’s head of state from 1920 to 1937. In October 1940, Akel was imprisoned by the People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs of the USSR (Naródnyy Komissariát Vnútrennikh Del), which had invaded Estonia the month previously. Akel was declared an enemy of the state by the NKVD and put to death by firing squad in Tallinn on the 3rd July 1941.

The silver collector coin, which will include a face value of €15, is dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the birth of the statesman Friedrich Karl Akel and will be issued with the winning design submitted by Kristo Kooskora. The Bank of Estonia Supervisory Board decided that his design, entitled Optika, was the best received. Kooskora’s design shows a fragmented image of Friedrich Akel based on an actual photo of the talented diplomat against a background of a waving Estonian tricolour along the right edge.

The silver Proof coins issued in observance of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Estonian statesman, politician, diplomat, and doctor, Friedrich Karl Akel, are scheduled for release in autumn 2021. Previous collector coins issued by the Bank of Estonia can be seen on their website.

