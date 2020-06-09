Estonia: Commemorative €2 coin designs announced and unveiled by Central Bank

The Bank of Estonia unveiled (9th June) the two designs scheduled for release in 2021, as well as focusing on their themes and background for the subjects depicted. The Bank of Estonia, which operates as part of the European Union’s euro-system of banks and is part of the euro-zone, is entitled to issue two separate commemorative €2 coins annually.

Estonia’s National Animal, the Wolf

The first coin for release in 2021 will be dedicated to the Estonian national animal, the wolf. The winning design chosen by the Bank of Estonia’s Supervisory Board shows a howling wolf standing on a rocky outcrop. As the wolf is a forest animal, the background to the design shows the classic Estonian pine forest. The background also shows a starry night sky, as this is when the wolf is most likely to be heard.

The winning design was submitted by Maria Meos, who is a graphic designer working in Tallinn. She is currently studying graphic design at the Estonian Academy of Arts, having earlier worked as a fashion designer.

In total, 60 designs were submitted for this specific competition. Second place went to a design submitted from Italy by Sandra Deiana, and the third-placed design was by Estonian Riho Luuse. The €2 commemorative coin dedicated to the Estonian national animal, the wolf, is scheduled to enter into circulation in spring 2021.

The Finno-Ugric Peoples of Europe

The second Estonian €2 commemorative coin for release in 2021 is dedicated to the Finno–Ugric peoples in Europe of which ethnic Estonians, Finns, Karelians, and Hungarians belong to. The winning design is based on the cave drawings of Lake Äänisjärv, in which the symbols for the hunter, the elk, the waterbird, and the sun form the symbolic circle of life for the Finno-Ugric peoples. The central figure is a water bird, as the modern and ancient Finno-Ugric peoples are peoples of the water bird.

Madis Põldsaar has worked for more than 10 years as a graphic designer specialising in logos representing business values and personal qualities in brand identity systems. Alongside his work in his own design company, Beaugeste. He has a passion for creating vector portraits.

The €2 commemorative coin dedicated to the Finno-Ugric peoples is scheduled to enter circulation in August 2021. For more information on Estonian circulation, commemorative, and collector coins, please visit the website of the Bank of Estonia.

