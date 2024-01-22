Eric Lane’s Complete Collection of Early Silver Dollars shimmers in spotlight at Heritage Auctions’ Long Beach U.S. Coins Event

Ultra-rare 1876 $3 gold piece and 1797 Capped Bust Right Quarter Eagle also among February 8-11 auction highlights

(Dallas, Texas) — What started as a hobby shared by Eric Lane and his father grew into a lifelong passion. A Walking Liberty half dollar that Lane acquired at just eight years old led to a lifetime of collecting one of the finest collections of U.S. coins ever assembled. His trove of every date and type of early dollars will be among the top draws in Heritage’s February 8-11 Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Signature Auction February 8-11, 2024.

Lane’s assemblage of early dollars was possible, in part, only after Heritage Auctions helped him sell his extraordinary collection of Walking Liberty half dollars. “Someone told me in 2009 that early dollars and early eagles would be great investments, since virtually no new coins had been found in over 50 years in either one of these series,” Lane says. “I set a goal of completing both sets with all major types in PCGS-graded coins only.”

Lane says he is offering his early dollars collection through Heritage Auctions in large part because of the previous success of the partnership. The world’s leading auctioneer of numismatics was just as eager to renew the relationship.

“Eric Lane is one of those collectors who continued his father’s passion for numismatics into a new generation,” says Todd Imhof, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “Heritage has been honored a few times over the decades to handle the sale of their previous achievements — from Eric’s father’s estate to one of the finest known Walking Liberty half dollar collections to vintage firearms to a magnificent assemblage of early $10 gold to this current impressive set of early silver dollars that is sure to exceed $1 million.

“These early Bust dollars are a perfect reflection of Eric’s connoisseurship. Most of the coins are not finest known on a Set Registry, but each coin is solid for the grade and possesses the kind of eye appeal and technical attributes that collectors and dealers want to see in coins of this era.”

Among the top draws in Lane’s 41-lot collection is a 1794 B-1, BB-1 Flowing Hair dollar, VF-30 PCGS. Other silver coins, like the 1804 Draped Bust dollar, are more famous, but the 1794 dollar’s status as the nation’s first silver coin sends its significance soaring.

A 1798 Draped Bust dollar, Large Eagle, Pointed 9, Close Date, B-27, BB-113, R.2, PCGS MS-65, perhaps the finest of all 1798 dollars, was listed in the 2013 Bowers encyclopedia with a conservative grade of MS-60+. But this magnificent piece is possibly the finest known based on its PCGS MS-65 grade, and top ranking in the Stephen Herrman census. It is one of just two 1798 dollars that PCGS grades MS-65 with none finer. Long Beach marks just the fourth auction appearance of this example during the last 70 years.

A 1798 Draped Bust dollar Small Eagle, 15 Stars, B-2, BB-81, R.3, MS-61 PCGS from the Eric Lane Collection is the third-finest example known and is formerly from the Eric P. Newman Collection. Heritage Auctions experts know of three Mint State examples of the 15 Stars Small Eagle variety.

The auction also is packed with premier lots that are not part of any collection, including:

An 1876 $3, PCGS PR-65DCAM, which is a sought-after Proof-only rarity. This example represents the scarcer JD-2 variety, the surviving population of which John Dannreuther estimates is no more than 16-20 examples in all grades.

A 1797 Capped Bust Right Quarter Eagle, PCGS AU-55, a rarity from an official mintage of just 427 pieces. There was little commercial demand for quarter eagles in the national economy in 1797, as the face value of the coin was too small to be useful in settling large accounts in foreign trade, but too large to be convenient in everyday transactions.

An 1867 Half Eagle, PCGS PR-65CAM that is one of the finest of a surviving population believed to be only 14-16 pieces. This specimen can be traced to elite collections, including the Garrett and Bass Collections.

A 1792 Washington Roman Head cent PCGS PR-61BN, Baker-19, W-10840, Musante GW-21, R.6, which is among the most desirable Guide Book Washington types. Several Washington patterns were produced between 1791 and 1792 as part of an attempt to secure a Federal coinage contract with the nascent American government. These patterns came to naught when President George Washington decided upon a Federal mint.

An 1867 Rays Shield Nickel PCGS PR-66CAM JD-3, R.7, an example of clandestine mint delicacies that mint director Dr. Henry Richard Linderman made for himself and his connections. The appointment of Linderman as a replacement for William Millward had a direct impact on the production of the 1867 With Rays Shield Nickel Proofs (and many other coinage issues), which were recognized as rarities within a short time after their production.

An 1895 Morgan dollar, PCGS PR-64DCAM from a tiny mintage of 880. No business-strike coins have ever been seen by numismatists, leaving only the tiny supply of Proofs to satisfy the intense demand from Morgan dollar collectors seeking an example for their sets.

An 1826 Capped Head Left Half Eagle, PCGS MS-60 from a modest production of 18,069 Capped Head Left Half Eagles in 1826. Two die varieties are known for the date — this coin represents the rare BD-1 variety, with a surviving population of just 30 to 40 examples in all grades. Dannreuther estimates the BD-1 dies were used to strike 12,500-17,500 pieces of the reported mintage.

Images and information about all lots in the auction can be found at HA.com/1372.



