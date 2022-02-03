Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Enrollments full for 2022 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin (S) and 2022 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin (W)

By Leave a Comment

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press.

“Remind Me” alerts are strongly advised in case of canceled enrollments.

Since last year’s historic design change, American Eagle enrollments have more than doubled. Currently, 100% of available units of the 2022 American Eagle silver one-ounce Proof coin (S) and the 2022 American Eagle silver one-ounce Uncirculated coin (W) have been reserved through enrollments. If you would like to be notified if either of these coins becomes available again, please sign up for a “Remind Me” alert.

Remind Me — 2022 American Eagle silver one-ounce Proof coin (S)

Remind Me — 2022 American Eagle silver one-ounce Uncirculated coin (W)

Limited quantities of the 2022 American Eagle one-ounce silver Proof coin (W) remain available, but are selling rapidly. If you wish to add this coin to your collection, the U.S. Mint strongly recommends you register for an enrollment today, while inventory is still available and enrollment remains open.

Enroll now in the American Eagle silver one-ounce Proof coin enrollment

Additional American Eagle products are available here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Whitman Publishing releases 4th edition of American Silver Eagles PCGS certifies regular-strike quarter-ounce 2021 American Gold Eagles with “W” mint marks Secretary of the Treasury appoints Dr. Lawrence Brown to chair Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓