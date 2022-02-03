Enrollments full for 2022 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin (S) and 2022 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Uncirculated coin (W)

The following was sent in an e-mail to the numismatic press.

“Remind Me” alerts are strongly advised in case of canceled enrollments.

Since last year’s historic design change, American Eagle enrollments have more than doubled. Currently, 100% of available units of the 2022 American Eagle silver one-ounce Proof coin (S) and the 2022 American Eagle silver one-ounce Uncirculated coin (W) have been reserved through enrollments. If you would like to be notified if either of these coins becomes available again, please sign up for a “Remind Me” alert.

Limited quantities of the 2022 American Eagle one-ounce silver Proof coin (W) remain available, but are selling rapidly. If you wish to add this coin to your collection, the U.S. Mint strongly recommends you register for an enrollment today, while inventory is still available and enrollment remains open.

