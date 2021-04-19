Coin Update

Emily S. Damstra, coin and medal designer and science illustrator, to appear on coin show

By Leave a Comment

Emily S. Damstra, coin & medal designer and science illustrator, is scheduled to appear on an episode of Coin Snacks with Jack premiering April 21.

(Torrance, California) Emily Damstra, designer of the new 2021 Type 2 American Silver Eagle reverse, is the latest numismatic luminary to appear on Rare Collectibles TV’s Coin Snacks with Jack, streaming live on YouTube on April 21st at 3:00 PM EST/12:00 PM PST.

Line art of the new American Silver Eagle reverse designed by Emily Damstra. Image is courtesy of the United States Mint.

An accomplished artist and illustrator, Damstra created a remarkable new design that will be released on the iconic American Silver Eagle coin this summer. Additionally, Damstra’s designs have been featured on a number of other United States coins, including the reverse of the just-released 2021 Christa McAuliffe commemorative dollar.

“We cannot wait for Emily Damstra’s stunning new reverse design to be released on the American Silver Eagle,” says Rare Collectibles TV Partner, Jack McNamara. “Damstra’s unique symbolism and interpretation of the bald eagle is truly inspiring and has now found the perfect home on America’s favorite collectible coin series. We look forward to introducing Ms. Damstra to the Rare Collectibles TV audience.”

2021 Type II American Silver Eagles certified by PCGS and signed by Emily Damstra — the artist who designed the reverse.

Watch Coin Snacks with Jack live on Rare Collectibles TV’s YouTube channel every Wednesday at 3:00 PM EST/12:00 PM PST.

About Rare Collectibles TV

Rare Collectibles TV is the dream of two lifelong numismatists, Rick Tomaska and Jack McNamara. As children, these two men began their journeys into the world of coin collecting and have never looked back. In order to bring his expertise to the community, Rick began his first business in 1981. Shortly after that, he made his impact on the numismatic world with his books on cameo coins and Franklin and Kennedy half dollars. Jack’s interest in numismatics runs in the family, dating all the way back to his great grandfather, who was a coin dealer in the 1800s. The hobby was passed down all the way until it reached Jack, who became one of the country’s top coin buyers at the legendary Stack’s auction house. In 2014, Rick and Jack came together to create Rare Collectibles TV. Now, they work tirelessly to pass high-quality coins at great values to collectors across the country.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

