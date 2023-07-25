Elderly Oklahoma woman’s gift bag of silver half-dollars may be worth $100,000+

Coin Update

Owned by an elderly Oklahoma woman, this still-sealed canvas bag of 2,000 silver half-dollars struck at the Denver Mint in 1963 is expected to sell for $100,000 or more in an auction conducted by Rare Collectibles TV on July 27, 2023. Photo credit: Rare Collectibles TV. Hover to zoom.

A canvas bag containing 2,000 silver half-dollars struck in 1963 at the Denver Mint and sewn shut there 60 years ago will bring a pretty penny for an elderly northeast Oklahoma woman who received the coins as a gift from her father a half-century ago.

“This original, mint-sealed bag contains $1,000 face value of 50-cent denomination coins, but each 1963 half-dollar depicting Benjamin Franklin contains about $9 worth of silver. Also, mint condition 1963 Denver Mint half-dollars usually sell today for about $50 each, so I would not be surprised if this bag sold for $100,000 or more,” stated Rick Tomaska, co-founder of Rare Collectibles TV (www.RareCollectiblesTV.com) of Los Angeles, California.

The firm will offer the bag of half-dollars at auction on national television on July 27, 2023, with bidding starting at $69,000.

“The owner of the coins, an elderly woman who wants to remain anonymous, received the bag in the 1970s as a gift from her father, a Denver dentist, who purchased bags of silver half-dollars for each of his four children. The woman’s siblings eventually sold their coins over the years, but she kept hers for five decades,” explained Tomaska.

Close-up photo of a 1967 American Airlines shipping tag on a canvas bag containing 2,000 silver half-dollars struck in 1963 at the Denver Mint. Now owned by an elderly Oklahoma woman who received it a half-century ago from her father, this original bag of historic coins is expected to sell for $100,000 or more in an auction conducted by Rare Collectibles TV on July 27, 2023. Photo credit: Rare Collectibles TV.

Printing on the bag reads in part: “U.S. MINT DENVER HALF DOLLAR $1,000 1963.” In addition to the mint’s original stitching to seal the bag, there is an American Airlines tag dated April 20, 1967, when it was shipped to Oklahoma, where the retired father then lived.

U.S. half-dollars struck for circulation in 1963 depict early American patriot Benjamin Franklin. An original canvas bag of 2,000 silver half-dollars struck at the Denver Mint in 1963 is expected to sell for $100,000 or more in an auction by Rare Collectibles TV on July 27, 2023. Photo credit: Rare Collectibles TV.

“This is undoubtedly one of the last, if not the very last known surviving, mint-sealed bag of 1963 Denver Mint Franklin half-dollars. The woman told me she kept it all these years because she loves silver,” said Tomaska.

“This is the first time I’ve seen an original, mint-sealed bag of Franklin silver half-dollars in almost 40 years in the rare coin business,” he added. “The person who wins this auction will be a custodian of a super rare numismatic artifact. I hope the next owner never opens it to maintain the bag’s Mint-sealed heritage.”

The United States Mint began producing half-dollar denomination coins in 1794. The 90-percent silver half-dollars depicting early American patriot Benjamin Franklin were struck from 1948 to 1963, and the design was changed in 1964 to honor assassinated President John F. Kennedy.

The live auction will be on DirectTV channel 222, Dish channels 85 and 224, as well as online at https://www.rarecollectiblestv.com/watch-live-tv at 8 PM Eastern/ 5 PM Pacific on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

For additional information, call 800-581-7273 or visit www.RareCollectiblesTV.com.

Press release courtesy of Rare Collectibles TV

