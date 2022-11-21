Coin Update

Ecuador: New silver and colour proof coins released in support of National Football team and FIFA 2022 

The Banco Central Del Ecuador launched (17th November) new silver Proof commemorative coins, which are in celebration of the South American country’s national football team participating in FIFA’s World Cup tournament in Qatar. Since the organisation of the World Cup in 1930, Ecuador has qualified four times; the first was in 2002. As was done for Ecuador’s participation in the FIFA World Cup in Germany 2006 and Brazil in 2014, a commemorative coin for the National Team competing in Qatar 2022 has been authorised by the Banco Central. The coins were unveiled to the media by Guillermo Avellán, general manager of the Banco Central Del Ecuador. All 26 national players on La Tri, as they’re known in Ecuador, are travelling to Qatar and will be on the roster. Ecuador’s debut in the World Cup tournament was against the host country’s team, Qatar, held on the 20th November. Ecuador’s 2-0 win over Qatar in the World Cup opener included two goals by the same player and gave the squad from this South American country a comfortable win in the first game of the 2022 World Cup after an unexpected loss from Qatar. Unfortunately, with this loss, Qatar became the first host nation to lose the opening game in the World Cup’s history.

The silver and colour Proof coins are produced by the Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la Moneda at their facilities in Madrid, on behalf of the Banco Central Del Ecuador. Designed by artist Philip Nunez, the obverse of the coin shows the outline of a soccer ball on which the coat of arms of the Republic of Ecuador is super-imposed over in full colour. The text Republica Del Ecuador is placed above the primary design along with the fineness of the coin L. 0.925 placed to the left, and the coins’ weight 27 gr. is shown on the right. The denomination UN SUCRE is placed below the design along the edge. The reverse side features the logo of the World Cup, which is shown in full colour and centred. The commemorative text Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2022 (“World Cup of FIFA 2022”), which is placed above the primary design along with the additional text IV PARTICIPACION DEL ECUADOR (“4th Participation of Ecuador”), is placed below the World Cup logo.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
1 sucre

.925 Silver

 27 g 40 mm Proof with applied colour

1,500

As the coin is produced by the Spanish Royal Mint, its characteristics are those of the traditional silver eight reales. Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. The coins are available from Friday, the 18th November and can be purchased at the Quito Economic Library, at the Central Bank service windows in Guayaquil, and at the Central Bank’s Numismatic Museum in Cuenca. For additional information, please click here.

