Early Releases / First Releases period temporarily extended

The temporary extension will allow 45 days for a new coin issue to be submitted to NGC for these designations.

Updated 4/6/20: Due to continuing distribution and logistical delays as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, NGC has extended the Early Releases and First Releases submission period to 45 days (instead of the usual 30 days) for all new coin issues released through May 15.

3/20/20:

NGC has temporarily extended the eligibility period for its popular Early Releases and First Releases designations to help customers affected by local and regional shutdowns due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. The temporary extension will allow 45 days for a new coin issue to be submitted to NGC for these designations instead of the usual 30 days.

Any new coin issue released now through April 15 will qualify for Early Releases or First Releases if received by NGC within 45 days of its release date. In addition, all Early Releases and First Releases cutoff dates currently posted will be extended by 15 calendar days. See Early Releases cutoff dates for U.S. coins and World coins.

For more information about the Early Releases and First Releases designations, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!