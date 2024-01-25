DLRC announces new Red Carpet Rarities Auction Series

Virginia Beach, VA: DLRC is premiering a brand new weekly auction event, closing every Thursday evening, starting in February. The Red Carpet Rarities Auctions will feature a highly curated selection of no more than 100 coins each week, featuring important collections, registry-quality coins, key dates, and other meaningful numismatic items. These exclusive auction events will begin closing on Thursday, February 22nd. Subsequent auctions will close weekly on Thursday evenings.

John Brush, President of DLRC, stated, “Over the past year, we’ve had many collectors reach out asking for an additional auction event that would allow them to showcase their coins apart from the larger auction events hosted by DLRC and others. So, it just made sense to create a new stand-alone auction that would allow these highlighted coins to stand apart. As a result, we have created this brand new auction event that will continue our legacy of live auction results at Internet speed. As with all DLRC auctions, our Extend-a-Bid feature, which adds time to the end of a lot if a bid is placed in the final minutes, will prevent auction sniping and will bring the live auction results to collectors without the stress or overhead of attending a live auction event.”

DLRC’s weekly Sunday auction events will continue to offer many of the coins that DLRC has historically offered. With the fastest turnaround times, the No Fee Guarantee, and unrivaled flexibility, these auctions will run uninterrupted. Red Carpet Rarities is a complementary feature for advanced collectors and hobbyists to enjoy.

“We’re just thrilled that our loyal collector base continues to look to DLRC for the customer service that they deserve. As a smaller company, we are here to serve the needs of collectors and this is just another opportunity for us to do that!” mentioned Jason Smith, Vice President of DLRC.

The first collection to be featured in DLRC’s Red Carpet Rarities will be the Helen’s Quarter Collection, a complete set of U.S. Quarters from 1796-1964. A four-part series, the first auction will close February 22nd, and the following three will run ending on successive Thursdays. Immediately thereafter, DLRC’s cup will once again run over with duplicate highlights from the D.L. Hansen Collection.

To consign individual coins or a collection to one of these Red Carpet Rarities Auction, or to utilize DLRC’s full range of numismatic services, please feel free to contact us via email at *protected email* or by phone at 800-776-0560.



About DLRC

DLRC, formerly David Lawrence Rare Coins, was founded in a spare bedroom in 1979 by David Lawrence Feigenbaum. A passionate collector his entire life, Feigenbaum made the jump to dealing when his collecting desires surpassed his limited professor’s budget. After David passed away from a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), his son John Feigenbaum took the reins and oversaw the company’s growth until 2015. That August, Feigenbaum became the Publisher of CDN Publishing and passed operations to John Brush. Mr. Brush, with prominent collector Dell Loy Hansen, purchased the company shortly thereafter and continued the legacy of the collector-friendly numismatic outlet.

Mr. Brush directs the company with the help of an extremely dedicated staff of 20 employees. The management team cumulatively totals over 80 years with the company, while DLRC’s numismatic team collectively offers 100+ years of experience and passion for all aspects of coin collecting. Whether the coin is $5, $50, or $5 million, they are here to serve the collector with the best quality, service, and price possible.

DLRC has handled many legendary rarities of United States numismatics, including the finest certified 1796 No Pole Liberty Cap half cent, two examples of the 1894-S Barber dime, a gem 1876-CC 20-cent piece, the finest known 1901-S Barber quarter, three of the 12 known 1870-S Seated dollars, both examples of the famous 1854-S $5 gold half eagle, the historic 1815 $5 gold half eagle, one of the two known 1825/4 $5 gold half eagle, and the Mickley-Hawn-Queller 1804 Proof Draped Bust dollar. The company also helped with the assembly and sale of the $25 million Richmond Collection at three public auctions hosted in New York City and Baltimore, and are the curators of the All-Time Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins: The D.L. Hansen Collection.

DLRC is an industry leader in the exchange and auction of U.S. rare coins certified by PCGS, NGC, and CAC. The company holds weekly internet auctions and offers sellers, in addition to direct sale, the option to consign to these auctions. To work with DLRC, or for any questions as to how they can help your collection, please call 800-776-0560 or email *protected email* .

Press release courtesy of DLRC

