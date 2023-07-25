Dennis Tucker will present “Cherrypicking Rare Coins in 2023 and Beyond” at the ANA World’s Fair of Money

Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker will give a Money Talks presentation at the 2023 American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh. “Cherrypicking Rare Coins in 2023 and Beyond” is scheduled for Thursday, August 10, at 2:00 p.m. in room 330 of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Many rare and valuable die varieties have been discovered in recent years. They’re waiting to be “cherrypicked”—found in dealers’ inventories by sharp-eyed collectors, and bought for regular-coin prices. This presentation explores today’s cherrypicking scene with special emphasis on half dimes, dimes, twenty-cent pieces, and quarter dollars from the early 1800s to modern pocket change. These denominations include many of America’s most popular coin series: Mercury and Roosevelt dimes, Washington quarters, Liberty Seated and Barber coinage, and more. Tucker also gives an overview of the history of cherrypicking, sharing anecdotes from collectors and researchers, including Bill Fivaz (coauthor of the standard reference, the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of U.S. Coins).

Dennis Tucker has been a coin collector since childhood, when his big brother showed him a Red Book and gave him a 1937 Buffalo nickel. Today, he actively collects United States Mint commemorative medals and coins; European and American art medals; and Philippine coins struck under U.S. sovereignty. In 2004, he became the youngest publisher in the history of Whitman Publishing. He specializes in books on numismatics, banking and financial history, the American presidency, political and military history, and other nonfiction topics. Since 2016, he has been the numismatic specialist on the U.S. Treasury Department’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

“Cherrypicking Rare Coins in 2023 and Beyond” includes an audience Q&A segment. The talk will be simultaneously livestreamed as an ANA eLearning Zoom webinar.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!