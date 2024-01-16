Dealers-only PNG Day set for May 1, 2024, at CSNS convention

Coin Update

(Schaumburg, Illinois) January 16, 2024 — The Professional Numismatists Guild (PNGdealers.org) will host a dealers-only PNG Day show on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in conjunction with the 85th annual Central States Numismatic Society (www.CSNS.org) convention, May 2-4, in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois.

“The hours for the 2024 PNG Day event will be 9 am to 5 pm for all PNG and CSNS member-dealers who are table holders; 10 am to 5 pm for dealers without tables, explained PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

“Admission is free for PNG members, $100 for non-member dealers. Dealers who do not have tables at the show must show proof of their tax identification number to purchase admission for PNG Day,” said Feigenbaum.

A reception and cocktail party will be held for PNG members starting at 6:30 pm.

The PNG Day and Central States shows will be held at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Drive, in Schaumburg, 13 miles from O’Hare International Airport. Discount hotel room rates of $177 per night (plus taxes) are available at the conveniently adjoining Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel. Parking is free at the hotel and convention center.

“The Central States convention is an excellent place for dealers to do business. We sincerely appreciate CSNS leaders for providing this opportunity,” said PNG President Wade Milas.

“The CSNS Board is proud to once again support PNG Dealer Day at the 85th Annual Convention. We are very pleased that all CSNS table holders are invited to participate. PNG Day is a wonderful opportunity for dealers to do business among themselves before the public enters,” stated Central States Numismatic Society Convention Manager Cindy Wibker.

The Professional Numismatists Guild was founded in 1955. For additional information about the Guild, the 2024 PNG Day, or a list of PNG member-dealers, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org, or call the PNG headquarters in Temecula, California, at 951-587-8300.

For additional information about the Central States Numismatic Society convention, contact Convention Manager Cindy Wibker 407-221-8737 or .

Room reservations at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel can be made by calling 888-236-2427 or booked online at https://book.passkey.com/go/numismaticsociety.

