Czech Republic: Second silver coins in “Great Czech Transportation” series features stylish Jawa 250 motorcycle  

The Ceska Narodna Banka has released the second coin in the series entitled “Great Czech Transportation” highlighting various means of transport built in the country over the last century. This is the second coin as part of this series which will be released over five years. The latest coins feature a now-iconic design of motorcycle known as the Jawa 250 Type 353, which was manufactured by the Jawa Moto Corporation in Prague, Czechoslovakia. The company was originally founded in 1929 by František Janeček, and along with ČZM — České závody motocyklové, a state-owned enterprise, these sturdy and stylish vehicles were in production from 1954 until 1962. Afterwards, the Jawa Moto licensed their production to India until 1973. These motorcycles were famous for their symmetrical design, ease of maintenance, low cost, and reliability. The 250 model was the first Jawa motorcycle to have rear suspension springs and thus was also known as Kývačka 250, which translates to “Spring 250” in English. The Kývačka 250 came to be regarded as not only powerful and reliable but also elegant with its trademark red with gold lines. They were exported to over 120 foreign countries during their initial production. In total, there were basically four variants of Jawa 250 Type 353 with subtle differences mostly in improvements to design and added comfort. Today, these particular motorcycles are regarded as highly-prized collector items with pristine examples featured prominently in auctions and event shows.

The coins are produced by the Ceska Mincovna at their facilities in Jablonec nad Nisou, on behalf of the Czech National Bank. The designer is Petra Brodská, whose image of the Jawa 250 is shown on the obverse in a three-quarter view and is also accompanied by technical diagrams seen to the left. The use of red and black enamel on both the Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof versions distinguishes them from conventional silver coins and gives selected parts of the motorcycle an authentic look. At the upper edge of the coin is the text JAWA 250 and at the right edge is the year of release 2022.

On the reverse side, there are three views of portions of the Jawa 250 motorcycle. The text CESKA is placed at the upper-left edge along with REPUBLIKA, which is seen at the bottom right. The denomination 500 Kč is located in the upper-right half of the coin. The logo of the Czech Mint, which consists of a composition of the letters Č M, is located at the lower-left edge of the coin. The edge is smooth with incused lettering ČNB * MOTOCYKL * KÝVAČKA * (“ČNB * motorcycle * spring”).

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 500 koruna .925 Silver 25 g 40 mm Brilliant Unc. with enamel 9,877 500 koruna .925 Silver 25 g 40 mm Proof with enamel 20,123

Both the Brilliant Uncirculated and Proof strikes are encapsulated and presented in a blue case branded with the logo of the Czech National Bank and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here or contact your local international coins distributor.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!