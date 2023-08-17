CSNS convention hires veteran manager Cindy Wibker

(Schaumburg, Illinois) August 17, 2023 — The Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) has hired well-known show coordinator Cindy Wibker as the organization’s new convention manager. She previously served for over 30 years as coordinator of the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) conventions.

“Although she retired from FUN earlier this year, Cindy assisted at our 2023 convention this past Spring and now has agreed to be the CSNS convention manager for a three-year transition period. She is one of the most respected people in the hobby, and the CSNS Board of Directors members are delighted Cindy is taking on these important responsibilities for our expanded annual show,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst.

Wibker explained: “I appreciate the many positive, innovative changes made by former Convention Manager Larry Shepherd, and I want to keep the show moving forward. I believe in the mission of the Central States club, and I thoroughly enjoyed working with the CSNS board and volunteers last April. I consider Central States one of the top clubs in the country, along with the American Numismatic Association, FUN, and the Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists.”

“I remember my first CSNS convention in the mid-1990s, and especially the ‘warm and fuzzy’ feeling I felt while there. I joined as a life member before I left the convention because I was so impressed. My goal is to keep that inviting feeling while I fill in until a permanent convention planner is found,” she stated.

The CSNS 85th anniversary convention will be held May 1-4, 2024, at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois, the site of previous CSNS conventions in recent years.

“Cindy has agreed to assist us for three years. In this first year, she’ll be establishing an operational model for the show, training a replacement during the second year, and advising and guiding a new convention manager during the third year. We are all looking forward to years of great shows for collectors, dealers, and the public as one of the leading coin and currency collecting events in the United States,” said Ernst.

Heritage Auctions (www.HA.com) is the official auctioneer of the CSNS convention, and the Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is the convention’s Grand Sponsor and the official authentication and certification service for the Central States Numismatic Society.

Additional information about the convention is available at www.CSNS.org/convention. Wibker can be contacted by phone at 407-221-8737 or by email at *protected email* .

