Crossover deal, Special Label await September 2023 Long Beach Expo attendees

Collectors can purchase a special show label and score a rare opportunity to enjoy big savings on Crossover encapsulations from Professional Coin Grading Service during the Long Beach Expo

(Santa Ana, California) — Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is unveiling a number of exciting offers for attendees of the Long Beach Expo, which will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center September 7-9, 2023, in Southern California. Among the deals are huge savings on PCGS Crossovers and a Long Beach Expo Special Label.

“We continue having record growth at PCGS as collectors trust our grading and our holders, which ensure maximum value of their coins,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Our Crossover specials will help more collectors get their coins graded and encapsulated in our secure holders, and our limited-edition Special Labels will give Long Beach Expo attendees the opportunity to bring home treasured mementos from the show that will last for years to come.”

The Long Beach Expo Crossover Special offers a grading fee of just $15 for coins that do not cross when submitted for Show Rarity, Show, Show Economy, and Show Gold Service levels. A five-coin submission minimum applies. Collectors wishing to take advantage of this offer without attending the Long Beach Expo can do so using a PCGS Show Submission Form, downloadable via https://www.pcgs.com/forms, and getting the order postmarked no later than September 6, 2023.

The limited-edition Long Beach Expo Special Label is available only for onsite and take-home submissions made at the September 2023 Long Beach Expo for just $7 per coin, in addition to the selected service label. Qualifying coins can also receive the First Strike pedigree on their Long Beach Expo Special Labels.

Those attending the show will also enjoy many other offerings, including the exhibition of the Magnificent Gilded Age 1880 Proof Set with Gold by Tangible Investments, Inc., Meet the Expert sessions with PCGS Director of Numismatic Education and Grading Team Leader Steve Feltner, and PCGS Banknote Specialist and Research Manager Philip Thomas, Kids’ Treasure Hunt, and big prizes for Long Beach Expo attendees who are present upon drawings. There will also be hundreds of dealers offering coins, banknotes, tokens, medals, and many other collectibles of all kinds.

For more information about the PCGS Long Beach Expo Crossover Special or PCGS Limited Edition Long Beach Expo Special Label, please visit https://www.pcgs.com/ccspecial. For more information about the September 2023 Long Beach Expo, please visit https://www.longbeachexpo.com/.

