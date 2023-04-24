Croatia: First euro gold and silver coin celebrates the iconic necktie with unique shape

The Croatian National Bank has released its first numismatic or collector coin denominated in euros since the country adopted the single currency in January of this year. The uniquely-shaped coin is in tribute to the humble necktie, which began its existence as an integral part of Croatian culture and has had a rich and fascinating history.

The coins are produced by the Mint of Croatia at their facilities in Sveta Nedelja, on behalf of the National Bank of Croatia. Designed by Nikola Vudrag, the concept includes a two-piece strike with the gold necktie itself designed and struck separately to the outer round silver coin with a specific cut-out to accommodate the necktie. The reverse side depicts Croatian soldiers who fought under the French flag in the Thirty Years’ War during the 17th century. Around their necks is a scarf, better known today as a cravat, which immediately attracted the attention of the French. The scarf caught the attention of young King Louis XIV, who started wearing the cravat, and speaks volumes about its acceptance. As with the king, all the French quickly embraced it and wore scarves around their necks “à la create,” meaning, “in the Croatian way.” The inscription À LA CROATE is included as part of the design and an homage to this iconic fashion and cultural item. Below the primary design is the text REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA 6 EURO 2023. The obverse side depicts the tie as it is worn today with a gentleman’s jacket and a button-down shirt. The text which is shown on the tie itself in a diagonal direction, reads REPUBLIKA HRVATSKA 100 EURO 2023.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 6 euro .999 Silver 62.2 g 60 mm Proof 500 pieces 100 euro .999 Gold 31.1 g 46.9 X 19.9 mm Proof

The coin is specially encapsulated to accommodate its large diameter and is presented in a handmade custom case crafted from a heavy gauge card and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. Dispatch commences from the 2nd MAY. For additional information, please click here.

