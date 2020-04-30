Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Counterfeits gone viral: Online sales of fake gold and silver cost public millions

By Leave a Comment

(Temecula, California) April 30, 2020 — The current enormous demand and limited supply of silver and gold bullion coins and other precious metals items during the COVID-19 pandemic have created a breeding ground for the distribution of counterfeits that is costing unsuspecting investors millions of dollars, according to the nonprofit Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) .

“Counterfeiters, using sophisticated online marketing techniques, prey on the emotional fears and anxieties of the public. These counterfeiting problems continue to escalate daily, taking advantage of the public’s vulnerability during the COVID-19 crisis stay-at-home and quarantine measures by ramping up online marketing tactics to sell fakes,” stated former Texas Police Chief Doug Davis, director of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF).

Offering counterfeit precious metal items online is not new, but Davis said there recently have been “a staggering number of new websites with the expressed purpose of profiting from the pandemic.”

He explained:

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation’s task force has been instrumental in identifying and monitoring over 100 websites selling counterfeit coins and precious metals. Data and analysis of these sites have been given to the U.S. Treasury Office of Inspector General (OIG) at their request as well as provided to Customs and Border Protection and Secret Service. The information is used to identify counterfeiters, criminal organizations and individuals who manufacture or import counterfeits with the expressed purpose of profiting from the pandemic crisis.

Davis said many of the counterfeit sellers use slick-looking websites that may appear to be legitimate businesses, but the “gold and silver” items they offer are usually priced far below actual market value.

“That should be a red flag for any potential buyers, however, it appears millions of dollars have been lost by unsuspecting investors,” Davis cautioned.

“If you don’t know precious metals, you’d better know a reputable seller, such as experts affiliated with the Accredited Precious Metals Dealer program (APMD),” said Davis.

Collectors, dealers, and the general public are encouraged to report any counterfeits or counterfeit fraud activity by email to Davis at the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation at .

The efforts of the nonprofit Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are supported entirely by donations. Monetary contributions may be made online or by check made out to ACEF and mailed to ACEF, 28441 Rancho California Rd., Ste. 106, Temecula, CA 92590. For additional information about donating, contact ACEF Executive Director Bob Brueggeman at .

Press release courtesy of the Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Easily report suspected fakes with online help from Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation Counterfeit coins importer sentenced to 10.5 years in prison Buyers and sellers taking advantage of gold and silver prices but some inventories are low, say bullion dealers “Stay at home” applies to coin dealers

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓