Cook Islands: Second coin in “Big City Lights” series features splendour of Sydney 

The treasury of the Cook Islands has released the second gold and silver Proof coins with designs that pay tribute to some of the world’s most famous cities and their instantly recognisable skylines. Following the first and sold-out coins featuring the unforgettable skyline of New York City, the second edition in the successful “Big City Lights” series honours the Australian metropolis of Sydney.

Designed and produced by CIT at their offices in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, on behalf of the treasury of the Cook Islands, the reverse side of the coins utilises smartminting technology. This process featuring intricate high-relief enables the capturing of every element of Sydney’s distinctive skyline on a 50-millimetre diameter surface as well as adding strategic subtle colouring. The reverse side offers a splendid view of the Sydney Opera House along the foreshore of Sydney Harbour and the impressive skyline in the background. The text above the design reads BIG CITY LIGHTS, with the year of issue 2023 placed to the left along the edge.

The obverse side includes an effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II created by British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley. The denomination of 5 DOLLARS is placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
Five dollars

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 50 mm High-relief Proof

2,023
Five dollars

.9999 Gold

 0.5 g 11 mm Proof

5,000

The silver Proof coin is accompanied by a half-gram gold piece with a completely different, highly detailed image of the skyline and is designed in the style of an Art-deco postcard. Each gold coin is encapsulated and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The silver coin is enclosed in a custom case which also functions as a display case, and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others, as well as finding a retail point of sale in your area, please visit the website of CIT.

