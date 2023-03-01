Cook Islands: New silver smartminting Proof coins highlight Steam Dream classic locomotive 

The treasury of the Cook Islands, in conjunction with CIT, have launched their latest silver coins which are part of a greater series begun in 2019. Entitled “The Journey,” this series was created to depict icons of travel and features some of the world’s most nostalgic models. For 2023, the newest coin is entitled “Steam Dream,” which is designed to capture a period of travel in which steam locomotives opened up entire continents. The typically American detail, colloquially referred to as a “cowcatcher,” is also well-known in Europe thanks to countless Western movies. To save all railroad model enthusiasts and train-spotter fans some time, the train beautifully depicted was not inspired by any one specific model or type. As with the Classic Car and King of the Road issues, a decision was made by the designers to create a steam locomotive archetype which was devised from various iconic vehicles.

The coins, which feature a smartminting high-relief process with four different finishes, are produced by the B. H. Mayer’sKunstprägeanstalt at their facilities in Munich on behalf of the treasury of the Cook Islands and are commissioned by CIT. The primary design, which is a front-facing locomotive complete with a “cowcatcher” grill, is highlighted by using Black Proof, which is the dominating finish, combined with other finishes. Steam Dream’s strike takes this to the extreme with four different finishes applied to the coin. The Black Proof toning is used for the field and individual parts of the locomotive. The headlights and cowcatchers are Proof; the clutch and the door of the smoke box are frosted and also include the CIT logo. A Black Frosted finish was created for the major part of the locomotive, the replicated pressure gauge surrounds the entire design, and the inscription STEAM and DREAM are separated by the locomotive. The obverse side includes the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) with the issuing authority SOLOMON ISLANDS and the coins’ denomination of TEN DOLLARS placed above the Queen’s likeness and the year of issue 2023 seen below.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 10 dollars .999 Silver 62.2 g 38.6 mm Proof with toning 999

Each coin is enclosed in a picture-box style case which enables viewing and display of either side, and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from the treasury of the Cook Islands. For further information, please click here.

